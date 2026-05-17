The private cost of a public tragedy

Penned by Aakash Karkare on life after the loss of his father, IPS officer Hemant Karkare, in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Aftermath: Life in the Shadows of Headlines and History is a memoir that’s as raw and poignant as it can get. And yet, there’s nothing maudlin about it. Aakash was just 17 and a few months away from his Class 12 board exams when his father, the head of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), fell to the bullets of terrorists during the 2008 mayhem.

The book is brutally honest. So much so that you approach it assuming the author will present a glowing portrait of his father, who was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra for his bravery. But you’re disabused of this notion in the first few chapters itself as Aakash writes about his martyred father, warts and all.

He writes about his father’s temper and the uneasy relationship he shared with him. “On most days, Pappa existed in fragments at home: long silences, sudden yelling, nothing in between.” Also, about his parents’ difficult and unhappy marriage, marked by constant fights and his sense of alienation as a child in a family of five.