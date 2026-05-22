The game’s afoot as armchair detectives mark Sherlock Holmes Day

SCHATTENHALB, Switzerland: From 221B Baker Street in central London to a cliffside waterfall in the Swiss Alps, generations of armchair detectives are celebrating International Sherlock Holmes Day on Friday.

Fans will mark Sir Arthur Conan Doyle ‘s birthday in tribute to the author and his most famous character whose adventures continue to shape popular culture around the world.

The celebrations began earlier this month when — sporting Victorian capes, deerstalker hats and period gowns — enthusiasts from the Sherlock Holmes Society of London traveled to Switzerland ‘s Reichenbach Falls to reenact one of literature’s most famous fictional death scenes.

The fateful confrontation between Sherlock Holmes and his nemesis Professor James Moriarty shocked readers of “The Final Problem” and appeared to bring one of literature’s most beloved detectives to an end.

In the original 1893 story, Holmes disappears over the edge of the falls with Moriarty, leaving his sidekick, Dr. John Watson, to discover a farewell letter near the water. Conan Doyle — who was born on May 22, 1859 — intended the scene to permanently kill off Holmes because he feared the detective stories were overshadowing what he considered his more serious historical writing.

At the time, readers canceled magazine subscriptions, wore black armbands in mourning and protested against Holmes’ death. A decade later, Conan Doyle reversed the decision and brought Holmes back in “The Adventure of the Empty House,” revealing that the detective had staged his death and survived the falls.