Sanitary Panels creator Rachita Taneja on doomscrolling, satire and censorship in India

In a week when India’s internet and social media rallied around the Cockroach Janata Party — a satirical response to controversial remarks by the Chief Justice of India about the country’s youth — it feels fitting to return to the political power of humour.

From George Orwell’s Animal Farm and Art Spiegelman’s Maus to political memes and what seems to be a parody party, satire has often emerged most sharply when reality itself begins to feel absurd. Few contemporary artists understand that better than Rachita Taneja, better known online through her comic platform Sanitary Panels.

Known for her deceptively simple stick-figure comics critiquing politics and internet culture, Taneja has spent the last decade documenting the emotional climate of contemporary India. Now, with her debut book Touching Grass (Bloomsbury), she brings together years of political satire into a collection that asks what endless doom scrolling and political uncertainty are doing to us emotionally.