Channelling Conflict

In Trial by Water, Uttam Kumar Sinha offers a masterful history of the Indus Waters Treaty—one of the world’s most enduring but embattled transboundary water-sharing agreements—through a narrative that is equal parts geopolitical analysis, historical excavation, and political commentary. Structured with academic rigour but written with literary finesse, the book examines how rivers become fault lines of diplomacy, sovereignty, and identity in South Asia’s most volatile bilateral relationship: India and Pakistan.

At its core, the book explores the uneasy balance between Nehruvian idealism and postcolonial realism. The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered with the involvement of the World Bank, allocated the eastern rivers—Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej—to India, and the western rivers—Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab—to Pakistan. Some viewed this as akin to a second partition. The agreement went beyond the division of water; it also represented a partition of memory, strategic foresight, and mutual trust.

Sinha threads together historical episodes—from British canal-building in Punjab to Pakistan’s internal political crises—to show that the IWT was born of anxiety, rather than aspiration. He writes, “While the upper reaches of the rivers lay within Indian territory, Pakistan’s agrarian heartland, particularly Punjab, relied heavily on their uninterrupted flow. Independence, paradoxically, had made Pakistan vulnerable.”