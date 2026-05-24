Channelling Conflict

In Trial by Water, Uttam Kumar Sinha offers a masterful history of the Indus Waters Treaty—one of the world’s most enduring but embattled transboundary water-sharing agreements—through a narrative that is equal parts geopolitical analysis, historical excavation, and political commentary. Structured with academic rigour but written with literary finesse, the book examines how rivers become fault lines of diplomacy, sovereignty, and identity in South Asia’s most volatile bilateral relationship: India and Pakistan.
At its core, the book explores the uneasy balance between Nehruvian idealism and postcolonial realism. The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered with the involvement of the World Bank, allocated the eastern rivers—Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej—to India, and the western rivers—Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab—to Pakistan. Some viewed this as akin to a second partition. The agreement went beyond the division of water; it also represented a partition of memory, strategic foresight, and mutual trust.
Sinha threads together historical episodes—from British canal-building in Punjab to Pakistan’s internal political crises—to show that the IWT was born of anxiety, rather than aspiration. He writes, “While the upper reaches of the rivers lay within Indian territory, Pakistan’s agrarian heartland, particularly Punjab, relied heavily on their uninterrupted flow. Independence, paradoxically, had made Pakistan vulnerable.”
Throughout the book, Sinha offers a pointed critique of Pakistan’s diplomatic positioning. He details how Pakistan portrayed the treaty as a coercive imposition, despite gaining near-exclusive rights to the western rivers. According to Sinha, this constructed sense of victimhood has served several strategic purposes: obstructing Indian infrastructure initiatives, bringing bilateral issues on the international stage, and building internal unity around the idea of water sovereignty.
India, too, is not spared scrutiny. Sinha traces how the country’s approach to the treaty evolved—from Nehru’s “gesture of principled magnanimity” to Modi’s “instrument of strategic intent.” In the wake of terror attacks, most recently in Pahalgam in April 2025, Modi’s government announced that the treaty was in abeyance.
Sinha is also acutely aware of the economic and climatic dimensions of the Indus Basin. Though only lightly touched upon, his conclusion warns against focusing too narrowly on bilateral tensions. “The Indus Basin must be seen as a single, interconnected whole,” he writes, “its challenges not confined to legal frameworks or diplomatic flashpoints but rooted in deeper struggles over life and livelihood.” At a time when water has resurfaced as the new currency of South Asian politics, it is an essential reading for anyone who wishes to understand the deep currents that shape the subcontinent’s past and future.