A recipe for resistance

The narrative unfolds through the cuisines of Taiwan as it traces love, identity, and belonging. Through Chizuko and her guide Chizuru, the writer explores how food is capable of shaping a community’s imagination and, in difficult times, can become a bridge between desire and survival. Chizuko’s urge to taste dishes denied to outsiders feels revolutionary, as she refuses to restrain her hunger for Taiwan and its people, consciously and sometimes unconsciously.

When Chizuko asks, “Mishima-san [Chizuru], you really have no intention of any Islander food, do you?”, we are exposed to the fragile divide between insiders and outsiders, their ego, humility, and hypocrisy. Language, too, carries the weight of the history of Taiwan before and after the Japanese invasion, while also revealing the islanders’ fear of losing themselves. Chizuru’s remark, “We are all children of the Heavenly sovereign,” reflects both submission and resistance.

From Megasthenes to Ibn Battuta, travelers were often welcomed by Japanese royal courts so that empires could travel farther through their words. Shuang-Zi reworks this history in the novel and exposes the politics behind the empire’s invitation to Chizuko. Hospitality here is not innocent; it becomes a tool of power and expansion. Yet, Chizuko’s refusal to fully become a part of this agenda gives the novel its strength. In a world where governments increasingly use intellectual spaces and even AI to circulate hatred and violence, Chizuko’s resistance feels deeply urgent. She questions the empire’s intentions and asks, “Were they not, in essence, brute acts of erasing the distinctions of individual cultures?” The novel’s love, therefore, is not limited to Chizuko and her Taiwanese lover alone. It also expands to her love for Taiwan, its culture, memory, and people.