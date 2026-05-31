Barking up the right tree

What motivated you to write this book?

I realised I had stopped seeing things that filled my childhood: fireflies, hoopoes, and vultures. Because I work in conservation, I knew it wasn’t just nostalgia; the decline is real and global. But when I began observing Delhi over the last decade and intensely for four years while writing, I discovered the opposite emotion alongside loss: abundance. There are still over 400 bird species, ancient trees, and even plants that were believed to be extinct. The book comes from that tension: grief and hope are really two sides of the same coin.

Is there truly anything ‘wild’ left in Delhi? Where should people look?

The Aravalli ridge forests are among the oldest mountain systems on earth and still shape Delhi’s ecology. But the wild isn’t limited to big forests: it’s in city parks, roadside trees, wetlands, and agricultural edges. The city is also a crucial stopover on the Central Asian Flyway: geese, ducks, eagles, and warblers arrive from Europe and Central Asia. Imagine looking out your window and spotting a bird that has crossed the Himalaya; that’s Delhi.

What discoveries surprised you while researching?

We found a grove of 350-year-old native jal trees near the Delhi–Haryana border that almost nobody values because they don’t recognise them. That’s the problem; we care about trees whose names we know. The book calls for “decolonising” our gardens: we plant ornamental foreign species but ignore native trees that sustain birds, bees, and butterflies. Even animals surprise you; walk into a forest like Sanjay Van at night, and you may see scorpions.