Remembrance of loss

Tara Menon’s debut novel, Under Water, is a neat example of tightly controlled storytelling, where as much simmers below the surface as it does, if you will excuse the pun, above sea level. We watch the protagonist, Marissa, wandering aimlessly through the streets of downtown NYC on a day of impending disaster. A typhoon is expected to hit the east coast in the US, and Marissa is seemingly willing to walk straight into the calamity. As we read on, we realise why she is doing so.

Taking up the skeins of loss, friendship, painful memories of a halcyon life lived on a Thai island, and surviving the 2004 tsunami, the story tracks Marissa, a walking ghost with a frightening host of suppressed emotions lying just beneath the surface of her skin.

Wherever she goes, she carries the presence of Arielle, the friend she lost to the tsunami. The rootless Marissa, clearly living with survivor’s guilt, is now an ebullient personality: the one who nicks small items from stores just for the heck of it, the one who randomly and recklessly sleeps with men she picks, the one roiling with emotions she just won’t give voice to.