The divine comedy of demonic errors

And yet, one need not be Syrian Christian (or even Christian) to relate to Kunjamma and the parish she is part of. This over-the-top religiosity and strict adherence to the word can be seen in just about every faith. The hypocrisy that Antony depicts so subtly here is also evident across faiths. Kunjamma’s piousness is of the rigidly insular kind, which equates religion with such strict orthodoxy that it leaves no room for kindness or humanity. It is an all-too-familiar sentiment, irrespective of which god one believes in.

It is a weighty topic, but one that Antony approaches with a delightfully light touch. The situations the characters find themselves in are hilarious, the irreverence is spot-on, and the metaphors and similes are sheer genius: “Overnight she turned into a symbol of hasty burials. The quick two-minute no-frills low-cost ones. Called Maggi samskaram for short.” The author’s sense of humour makes light of what would otherwise have been a grim story, yet—perhaps paradoxically?—that wit manages to drive home the message even more forcefully.

It is not, however, all farce. Embedded in this tale of the godly versus the ungodly are profound, often uncomfortable truths about how we think, how we live, and how we worship. There is the gullibility, the eagerness to set up deities for ourselves, the corruption rampant in organised religion, and the all-too-prevalent absence of the tolerance, love, and openness that so many religions preach but that are missing from the lives of their adherents. Beyond the world of religion, too, the story reflects the way society behaves: the facades we labour so hard to maintain, the unsavoury truths we try to hide, and the way love can eventually win. Brilliantly irreverent, yet thought-provoking, The Haunting of Kunjamma P is an achievement Antony should be proud of.