The Guru, the Disciple, And the Unexplained

AU Singh Deo speaks with Mohd Shehwaaz Khan about why we need a guru for our spiritual journey, and why youngsters need to meditate

What inspired you to write By the Grace of My Guru?

I was 21 when I met my guru. He asked me to note down his teachings but did not allow me to share them. In 2016, when I was a Member of Parliament, he appeared in my dreams and asked me to write a book. Between 2016 and 2026, I gathered all my notes and experiences to put this book together. I was hesitant at first because some of the experiences I share might be perceived as illogical by readers, and I had an established political career. But I have never said no to my guru. Now that I have retired from politics, I have finally decided to publish the book. It is my guru’s calling, so he will take care of it. I simply wanted to tell my story.

You emphasise that the book should not be treated as a guide. Why is that?

As a writer, I have shared what happened to me, but the same experiences may not happen to others. I cannot tell people how to think. They must read the book and interpret it in their own way. Spiritual journeys can take different paths, and what happened to me may not happen to others. Sceptics and believers may interpret the book differently. My hope is that it will be helpful to spiritual seekers.

How important is it to have a guru on a spiritual journey?

The first thing is, you cannot search for a guru; the guru searches for you. If you are serious about spirituality, the guru will always find you.

I believe it is very important to have a guru because he acts as a bridge between you and the celestial beings. A guru guides you through spiritual confusion and helps you find your way.

You write about how meditation initially felt like a performance to you. How did that change? Initially, I meditated for three to four minutes, which gradually increased to 10-15 minutes and eventually to two or three hours. I then asked my guru if I could reach a higher state of meditation. He asked me to meditate for 10 hours. I was quite shocked at first, but when I tried it, I experienced a stillness that made it difficult for me to move. Gradually, I began to enjoy this stillness.

How has spirituality influenced your public and political life?

The stillness you gain through meditation brings greater clarity to your thoughts. Your inner world begins to operate through frequencies and vibrations. We do not consciously use this in politics or business, but it works in its own way. Your thoughts begin to align with your actions and vision. The spiritual and the material worlds are two sides of the same coin.

What is one thing you hope young readers will take away from this book?

The biggest takeaway is that spirituality is not the prerogative of monks or sadhus. It is for every human being, especially young people. Spirituality and material life complement each other. You do not have to give up your material pursuits to be spiritual. Just take an hour out of your day to look within. It is important to understand oneself.