A Moving Story

A book market that has no fixed address, no permanent threshold and no guarantee of returning the following Sunday might seem an unlikely place to nurture a reading public. Yet that is precisely what makes Daryaganj’s Sunday Patri Kitab Bazaar remarkable. Every week, the market reassembles for a crowd that somehow knows to return, carrying with it six decades of bookselling, browsing, bargaining and reading. It has weathered municipal raids, court orders, evictions and relocations, even as the city around it has transformed.

In The Sunday Book Bazaar: Daryaganj and the Making of a Reading Public in Delhi (Speaking Tiger; ₹599), Kanupriya Dhingra traces this tenacious cultural life, exploring what happens when books leave the permanence of shops and spill onto the streets. The bazaar becomes a meeting ground for booksellers and readers, accumulated cultural knowledge and chance encounters, a changing city and the people who have built their livelihoods within it. Its story is also one of movement: books changing hands, people migrating towards the city in search of work, and readers finding their way through an ever-shifting marketplace. As Dhingra writes, “It keeps returning, as things in Delhi tend to do, in a slightly different form but with the same insistence.” That persistence is perhaps the book’s most compelling insight: the stubborn ability of a street, its books and its people to keep creating a public.