A Moving Story

A book market that has no fixed address, no permanent threshold and no guarantee of returning the following Sunday might seem an unlikely place to nurture a reading public. Yet that is precisely what makes Daryaganj’s Sunday Patri Kitab Bazaar remarkable. Every week, the market reassembles for a crowd that somehow knows to return, carrying with it six decades of bookselling, browsing, bargaining and reading. It has weathered municipal raids, court orders, evictions and relocations, even as the city around it has transformed.
In The Sunday Book Bazaar: Daryaganj and the Making of a Reading Public in Delhi (Speaking Tiger; ₹599), Kanupriya Dhingra traces this tenacious cultural life, exploring what happens when books leave the permanence of shops and spill onto the streets. The bazaar becomes a meeting ground for booksellers and readers, accumulated cultural knowledge and chance encounters, a changing city and the people who have built their livelihoods within it. Its story is also one of movement: books changing hands, people migrating towards the city in search of work, and readers finding their way through an ever-shifting marketplace. As Dhingra writes, “It keeps returning, as things in Delhi tend to do, in a slightly different form but with the same insistence.” That persistence is perhaps the book’s most compelling insight: the stubborn ability of a street, its books and its people to keep creating a public.
The hand-drawn map of Daryaganj with which Dhingra opens the book offers an immediate sense of her intimacy with the bazaar. This is no detached cartography of an outside observer, but a map shaped by time spent among its people, stalls, routes, corners and rhythms. Her immersion also lends walking a methodological significance. She observes how different visitors navigate the market, and how their movements determine what they notice, where they pause and what they discover.
The bazaar, in effect, changes with the walker. Someone hunting for a particular textbook moves through it differently from someone browsing for pleasure. The seasoned reader knows where and how to look, while the first-time visitor must decipher its unwritten geography. Walking becomes a way of absorbing the market’s people, practices and accumulated knowledge. Booksellers know their stock, their customers and the peculiar demands of the bazaar; readers, meanwhile, learn how to navigate this world through repeated encounters. Its democratic promise lies partly in this accessibility. As bookseller Qamar Saeed tells Dhingra, “a bazaar makes no distinction between a rickshaw puller and an IAS officer. There is something here for everyone, and at the right price.” The Sunday market emerges as a cultural ecosystem sustained by movement, knowledge and the possibility of discovery.
Ultimately, Dhingra’s book makes a persuasive case that a reading public is not created only in libraries, classrooms and bookstores. It also takes shape on pavements where people pause, wander, bargain and stumble upon books they never knew they were looking for. Daryaganj’s bazaar endures because these encounters continue. Books change hands, readers return, and the city finds room for both. By following the lives of its booksellers, the journeys of its books and the making of its readers, Dhingra preserves a particular way of inhabiting Delhi: one founded on curiosity, chance encounters and the enduring pleasure of finding the unexpected.