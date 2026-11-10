The book club effect: How Chennai’s libraries are bringing readers together

Shruti has noticed how shared interests can help people open up, even those who consider themselves introverts. “There are some introverted readers who have come to us and opened up, saying that they never knew they could talk to strangers this much. Because of a shared love for a story or a book, people sometimes find their rhythm and vibe in such places,” she says.

These interactions also offer an opportunity for the attendees to discover books beyond their usual preferences. Preethi Gupta R, a psychologist and author who attends The Page Turner Book Club, says, “What I find most appealing about these sessions is the sense of connection they create. You get to meet people you might never have crossed paths with otherwise, and books become a beautiful way to connect. We share our reading experiences, recommend books based on each other’s interests, and often discover genres we might not have explored on our own. It’s interesting how everyone brings a different perspective to a story, and sometimes, hearing someone talk about a book makes you curious enough to pick it up yourself.”