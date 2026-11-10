The book club effect: How Chennai’s libraries are bringing readers together

Libraries have long been an integral part of growing up, often serving as the first place where reading habits take root. However, the idea of building a community through a library is evolving. Beyond lending books and providing a quiet, nostalgically aesthetic space to read, city libraries are actively creating a reading community through readathons, themed meetups, and reading sessions, transforming an individual habit into a shared experience.
At The Town Library (TTL), Kotturpuram, this shift towards a more community-driven reading experience began with a simple idea — creating “a cosy space where people could just come, spend time, and read books”. Founder Shruti Nallappa says the library, which began functioning in June 2024, was born out of a mere observation of the lack of such spaces in Chennai compared to cities like Bengaluru and Chandigarh.
The library actively hosts activities — Kadhai Arangam, a storytelling initiative for parents and children, book-versus-movie discussions; Author Unplugged, an event where members get to interact with authors about their books and journeys; Sunday morning readathons, and full-night readathons from 9 pm to 5 am — allowing participants to spend uninterrupted hours reading. Explaining the thought behind the novel full-night readathons, Shruti observes, “Night somehow seems to be the favourite time for readers to sit and read at a stretch for 8-9 hours.” Participants can either bring their own books or pick one from the library’s collection. “We break the reading twice at night with some fun activity, in case they have gone into a sleepy mode,” she adds.
A similar effort is underway at Easwari Lending Library through The Page Turner Book Club, founded by Mukundan, the library’s third-generation entrepreneur. Established in March 2024, the club offers a free, informal space to read or discuss books, without registration or membership fees. As Mukundan explains, “I was reading alone for quite a while, and I wanted to create a safe space for people who want to read for a while and discuss what they have read. Other readers will also have a separate space.” However, participants have to bring their own books to these sessions. Apart from its regular weekend reading sessions, the club also organises festival-themed gatherings and Book Lovers’ Meets, bringing readers from across the city together. These meetups require registration, with participants receiving a goodie package that includes a book, stickers, and bookmarks. These events take place across the seven branches of Easwari Lending Library, primarily Anna Nagar and Gopalapuram; the latter offers a “vintage and retro feel that people are looking for these days at the library”. Other events happen at different cafes in the city.
Shruti has noticed how shared interests can help people open up, even those who consider themselves introverts. “There are some introverted readers who have come to us and opened up, saying that they never knew they could talk to strangers this much. Because of a shared love for a story or a book, people sometimes find their rhythm and vibe in such places,” she says.
These interactions also offer an opportunity for the attendees to discover books beyond their usual preferences. Preethi Gupta R, a psychologist and author who attends The Page Turner Book Club, says, “What I find most appealing about these sessions is the sense of connection they create. You get to meet people you might never have crossed paths with otherwise, and books become a beautiful way to connect. We share our reading experiences, recommend books based on each other’s interests, and often discover genres we might not have explored on our own. It’s interesting how everyone brings a different perspective to a story, and sometimes, hearing someone talk about a book makes you curious enough to pick it up yourself.”
The shared experience also helps readers rediscover their reading habits. Bhuvan Ashok, a filmmaker and attendee at TTL, says, “I joined the library because I wanted to find some contemporary must-reads, get out of my reading slump, and make reading a regular part of my routine again. There is always something to look forward to while reading with others. The recommendations, shared excitement, and habit building have made reading feel enjoyable again instead of being a forceful activity.”
For both founders, the aim of building such a reading community with the library is largely about keeping people connected to reading and allowing relationships to grow around stories. As Shruti puts it, at TTL, “We want to build a larger physical community, with a great sense of camaraderie and a shared habit of sitting together.”