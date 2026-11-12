19 year old Sanjay Senthilnathan publishes concise history of AIADMK

Tamil youth and their participation in politics became a talking point during the 2026 Assembly elections, so much so that their faith, clubbed with the loyalty of first-time voters, is believed to have played a significant role in electing a two-year-old political party to power — toppling two Dravidian heavyweights.

Amid this generational shift, one teenager, Sanjay Senthilnathan, appears to have charted an unconventional course by developing an interest in one of the legacy Dravidian parties — the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). He immersed himself in research and self-published a book titled The Dravidian Phoenix: The Inside Story of Tamil Nadu’s Longest-Ruling Party (Notion Press, D399).

The 19-year-old law student shares that the idea to write the book stemmed from looking for small and concise books about the Dravidian parties to suggest to his friends in college. “The books that I came across were all very heavy, 500 or 600 pages, and I know for a fact that my friends won’t have time to read. That prompted me to write a concise book.” He also reasons as to why he chose to write about the AIADMK in particular. “The party was started 23 or 24 years later than the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and yet, it is the longest ruling party. The AIADMK also broke the anti-incumbency trend… These made it very interesting for me to look into the party, research, and write.”