The Stories We Inherit

A mysterious box and a letter discovered after her grandmother’s death set Sanya Malik on a journey into her family’s past in Delhi author Atima Mankotia’s latest novel, All That She Left Behind. Moving across three generations of women, the book explores the complicated relationships between mothers, daughters and grandmothers, while examining how memories, secrets and experiences are passed down through families.

Set against the backdrop of Atrauli, Mankotia’s maternal ancestral town, Kannauj and pre-Independence India, the novel brings together elements of mystery and psychological thriller with an exploration of family relationships. For the author, the two have long been intertwined interests.

“I have always been fascinated by relationships — their drama, their emotional complexity, the things people say and, sometimes, the things they leave unsaid,” she says. Growing up, Mankotia was drawn to the works of Enid Blyton, Nancy Drew, Sherlock Holmes and Agatha Christie, developing an early interest in mysteries and the anticipation of solving them before reaching the final page. With this book, she wanted to bring together that sense of intrigue with the complexities of human relationships. “Ultimately, I wanted to write the kind of book I love reading: a mystery wrapped in complex relationships,” she adds.