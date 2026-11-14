'The Sun Also Rises' at 100: Women are now leaders in Hemingway scholarship

NEW YORK: Hilary K. Justice, an Ernest Hemingway scholar at Boston's John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, remembers having to defend her chosen field of expertise as a graduate student some 30 years ago.

“I was told that studying Hemingway amounted to committing professional suicide — ‘Haven’t we killed him yet?’ was the comment of one professor in my PhD program,” she said in a recent interview. Justice oversees the Hemingway collection at the JFK library, where the author's papers are stored.

“I used to be able to count on being asked ‘How do you, as a woman, justify studying Hemingway?’ at every Q&A session at every public speaking event.”

This year marks the centennial of Hemingway's classic breakout novel, “The Sun Also Rises,” an occasion for scholars and fans to celebrate his work — and express relief that his outsized legend has receded enough that his books can stand or fall on their own. Hemingway died more than 60 years ago, and at least a generation of students has come of age knowing little about the man who for countless predecessors embodied the very ideal — or anti-ideal — of the writing life: the macho adventurer, drinker and womanizer who once famously defined courage as “grace under pressure.”

A grandson's coming of age

At a centennial event last month at the 92nd Street Y Unterberg Poetry Center in Manhattan, Maya Hawke, Will Harrison, Sarah Pidgeon and other actors read from “The Sun Also Rises,” and a panel discussion featured “Bright Lights, Big City” novelist Jay McInerney and a handful of Hemingway descendants. Grandson Brendan Hemingway, a teenager during the rise of second-wave feminism in the 1970s, spoke of female classmates approaching him in high school hallways just to tell him how much they despised the author.