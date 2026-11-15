A Job Half Done

What does economic growth mean when an economy grows faster than its capacity to provide people with a secure livelihood? This is the deceptively simple question at the heart of India Out of Work: Rethinking India’s Growth Story, by economists Santosh Mehrotra and Jajati K Parida. The book turns its gaze away from the headline numbers of India’s growth story and towards what those numbers conceal: an economy struggling to generate enough productive, adequately paid and secure work for a rapidly expanding working-age population.

Unemployment, underemployment, the persistence of informal work, the return of workers to agriculture and the exclusion of women from paid employment are not, the authors argue, disconnected failures but symptoms of a deeper structural crisis. What emerges is a troubling paradox. India may be growing, but growth is increasingly failing at the very task that makes economic transformation meaningful: creating the conditions under which people can work, earn and build more secure lives. In asking us to rethink India’s growth story, Mehrotra and Parida pose a more fundamental question: what is the value of growth if it cannot generate enough work?

The anxieties animating the recent CJP protests, where young people took to the streets over examination irregularities, the cost and quality of education, and the uncertainty surrounding their futures, are symptomatic of a crisis that extends far beyond paper leaks or elections. What is at stake is the increasingly fragile promise that education will provide a pathway to a secure and productive life. India Out of Work locates this anxiety within a much deeper structural failure, arguing that India’s education system cannot be understood separately from the labour market it is supposed to feed into. The authors write: “The rise of NEETs (not in education, employment or training) is a sign of deeper systemic problems, where the education system, job market and economic structures are failing to support young people’s transition into productive employment, thus creating present and future fertile ground for inevitable social conflict.”