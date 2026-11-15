At the Edge of Understanding

The announcement of M John Harrison’s The End of Everything as the 2026 Booker Prize winner has left readers divided over whether the novel deserved to win. Facing tough competition on the shortlist, including Marlon James’ The Disappearers and Douglas Stuart’s John of John, this short work of post-apocalyptic speculative fiction has clinched the prize for holding “the reader to the surface of something very grave and deep”. Essentially a book in which no one really understands what is happening, neither the characters nor even the readers following their story, Harrison’s novel has emerged as one of the more divisive Booker winners. Harrison, 81, is now the oldest author to win the prize.

The novel, which the Booker judges said reflects “not just about everything but about now”, is set in a slow-collapsing, near-future landscape along the Kent coast of the United Kingdom. We hardly recognise the world inhabited by beachcomber Phillip Tennent and his aunt Marnie: strange creatures emerge from the sea, the government is dysfunctional, mainland Europe has been mislaid, and the media has collapsed. The novel opens with Tennent, who scours the coast for artefacts washed ashore, discovering a strange humanoid object “about the size of a baby”. He takes it to Marnie, an ageing artist who misses air travel from the “pre-disaster world” and “remembered mornings when everything was like high-definition TV, wrapped in the documentary sublime”. Once Marnie frees the artefact, the two begin their separate journeys along the coast.

The End of Everything explores the possibility of a world that doesn’t end with a bang but with a whimper, as though its collapse were simply an everyday, natural progression. Nobody knows where the iGhetti, alien-like entities that appeared following an unexplained catastrophe and are linked to Tennent’s artefact, have come from or what they want. The only thing we know is that the collapse of the world is somehow connected to them. “It’s always seemed important to know if we’re their [iGhetti] victims or our own,” says Marnie. Several theories attempt to explain their arrival: they have been associated with dark matter or the banking crisis of the late 2000s, or are believed to have emerged from the internet, or are even linked to the astral plane, from where they may have leaked into our world long ago.