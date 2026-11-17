When fiction feels familiar

For Nithya Mahesh, founder of Mintelligent India, the novel’s frightening quality lies in its proximity to reality. “Even though Margaret has written about a dystopian world, every issue she has referred to is something that has actually happened at some point of time in human history,” she says. Reading the novel gave her goosebumps — she wonders what might happen if people in power continue to function without empathy. “What is the guarantee that the dystopian world Margaret conceptualised, won’t actually become a reality? That thought is unnerving.”

The ordinary beginnings of Gilead disturbs the readers considering how relatable they are. Manjima, a corporate professional and reader, recalls the suspension of the Constitution, women’s bank accounts being frozen, their jobs disappearing and their money being transferred to male relatives. “I kept underlining lines and scribbling notes like ‘nothing dystopian about that,’ because nice girls were told to just ignore the minor antics of men. It sounds like dinner-table talk even today, and that’s what’s frightening,” she says.

Manjima is particularly interested in Aunt Lydia, who trains the handmaids in the first novel. The sequel, The Testaments, reveals more of Lydia’s life before Gilead and the circumstances that shaped her position within the regime. She finds this transformation compelling because it offers a glimpse into power dynamics within oppressive systems.