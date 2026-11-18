The idea emerged when animal rights activist and politician Maneka Gandhi, who had known Rai for over five decades, discovered his extensive archive of animal photographs. Moved by his ability to capture what others overlooked, she felt they deserved a book of their own. "Each one was a statement," she writes in the introduction.

The collection opens with one of Rai's earliest photographs: a baby donkey in Haryana, taken in the 1960s with a camera gifted by his elder brother. The spontaneous image, captured after he chased the animal, was published as a half-page spread in The Times of London. His wife, Gurmeet Rai, remembers it as a defining moment. "It was life-changing for him because it gave him the aha moment. It's a blessed moment when you discover yourself and your own potential," she says.