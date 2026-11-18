From Indira Gandhi at her residence to the Dalai Lama against the mountains of Dharamshala and Mother Teresa in a quiet chapel, Raghu Rai, the legendary lensman, captured India and its people with an intimacy few could match. Yet, beyond these iconic portraits lay another remarkable body of work: photographs of animals, seen with the same sensitivity and curiosity. His posthumous photobook, Animals (HarperCollins), brings together over 200 photographs, personally selected by Rai before his death and spanning more than six decades. Featuring everything from playful encounters between people and animals to disturbing images of cruelty and exploitation, the collection reveals a lesser-known facet of the celebrated photojournalist.
The idea emerged when animal rights activist and politician Maneka Gandhi, who had known Rai for over five decades, discovered his extensive archive of animal photographs. Moved by his ability to capture what others overlooked, she felt they deserved a book of their own. "Each one was a statement," she writes in the introduction.
The collection opens with one of Rai's earliest photographs: a baby donkey in Haryana, taken in the 1960s with a camera gifted by his elder brother. The spontaneous image, captured after he chased the animal, was published as a half-page spread in The Times of London. His wife, Gurmeet Rai, remembers it as a defining moment. "It was life-changing for him because it gave him the aha moment. It's a blessed moment when you discover yourself and your own potential," she says.
Rai never consciously set out to become an animal photographer. "He didn't have to be an animal photographer to have these images. He was just a sensitive photographer," says Gurmeet. "If he were to walk in the street, he would interact with animals and people alike, because this was the space he was walking in."
He was closely involved in putting the book together, selecting and editing photographs, working on the sequence and layout, and supervising the printing. "He was a single-man army. He would shoot, make his selections, prints, edit his work and do the layouts," says Gurmeet.
The photographs capture a fascinating range of encounters: children playing with calves, cows sitting inside cloth stores, dancing bears rescued in 2009, a lone elephant in a denuded forest, circus animals and poachers posing with taxidermied wildlife. The collection moves between tenderness, humour and uncomfortable truths, reminding readers that "Custom and tradition are poor excuses for the torture of the helpless."
For Gurmeet, the photographs reveal two defining qualities of Rai's vision: inclusivity and dignity. Animals are never mere background details; they share the frame with people as equal participants in the experience of life. "There is dignity in everybody in his pictures. Nowhere do you see that he has compromised the dignity of somebody," she says.
Having known Rai for nearly four decades as her life partner, Gurmeet now sees an inseparable connection between the man and his work. "He's so true to his work, and his work is so true to him that when I see his work now, I actually see the person I know."
Ultimately, Animals is a portrait of a photographer who never drew boundaries between the human and the animal world. "It's about human interaction with animals, about these animals and their exchange of energy with humans. You get that whole experience. The fullness of life is there," says Gurmeet.