The migrant experience has spawned many a book, notably Sunjeev Sahota’s Booker-shortlisted The Year of the Runaways. Lindsay Pereira’s Super is a significant addition to that canon.
The specifics of this story are familiar from news reports: a stream of youngsters from Punjab leaving for Canada, the UK, Australia and elsewhere; the dodgy colleges they enrol in simply to get a foot in the door and secure Permanent Residency; and the tensions that arise from waves of migrants pouring into places such as Brampton, Canada.
The narrative begins in Toronto in September 2019. We see the main character, Sukhpreet Gill, going through his day. He follows a banal routine, both at home and at his workplace, where he works as an assistant to the superintendent of a building. In the opening chapter, much is conveyed with an economy of words. We get a neat picture of what migrant life entails: shared accommodation to save money; the meagre food one eats, compared with the food ‘at home’; the prosaic work one is reduced to doing; the racism one encounters, both casual and overt; and memories of the past that arise and are suppressed because they are suffused with sadness, both in reality and in recollection. Underlying it all is the hope that the migrant holds on to for a better, happier and more successful tomorrow.
When a cataclysmic incident occurs, it is as much a shock to the reader as it is to Gill. In the chapters that follow, the story unspools through a series of flashbacks until it circles back, adroitly, to the day on which the book opens. The voices through which the past is explored are mainly three: Gill, Harneet Kaur, the woman with whom he begins a tentative relationship, and Maynard Wilson, a poor white Canadian. All three are shackled by the circumstances of their lives, which constrain them and dictate their choices.
Brampton and Jalandhar are drawn as a study in contrasts. While the former comes across as a cold place, both in temperature and attitude, the latter has colour and character
Gill’s goal is migration, not just to make a living and build a life but also to escape a place wrecked by drugs and a rampant gang culture. There is both gentleness and reserve in the man. He is free of the toxic masculinity evident elsewhere in the book; tenderness shapes his relationship with the more confident Harneet.
Harneet knows what lies ahead. As it is dryly stated, others have, for years, decided the lives that girls must lead: getting married and going abroad. If a girl is bright and scores well in her English-language test, as Harneet has, it translates into better prospects in the marriage market. Her intelligence, then, is both a gift and a curse.
Pereira has smartly given a voice to the Canadian, Wilson. This, in turn, gives the reader a more nuanced picture of the situation, even if one does not condone Wilson’s actions. He stands for every poor, marginalised native who feels threatened by the changes that migration has wrought in his country. His impotent rage transforms him into a troll posting incendiary messages online; it propels him towards a dangerous place where he sees violence as justified. The author deftly makes us see how both Gill and Wilson are victims of an unforgiving system that manipulates them and places them on opposing sides.
Brampton and Jalandhar are drawn as a study in contrasts. Brampton comes across as a businesslike, cold place, both in temperature and attitude. Jalandhar, dusty, noisy and teeming with people, has warmth, colour and character. It simultaneously becomes a place to escape from and one that is longed for, viewed as home.
British Somali poet Warsan Shire encapsulated the migrant experience in these hard-hitting lines: “You only leave home when home won’t let you stay.” This book is an affecting exploration of just that, and of the costs it extracts.