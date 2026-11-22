The migrant experience has spawned many a book, notably Sunjeev Sahota’s Booker-shortlisted The Year of the Runaways. Lindsay Pereira’s Super is a significant addition to that canon.

The specifics of this story are familiar from news reports: a stream of youngsters from Punjab leaving for Canada, the UK, Australia and elsewhere; the dodgy colleges they enrol in simply to get a foot in the door and secure Permanent Residency; and the tensions that arise from waves of migrants pouring into places such as Brampton, Canada.

The narrative begins in Toronto in September 2019. We see the main character, Sukhpreet Gill, going through his day. He follows a banal routine, both at home and at his workplace, where he works as an assistant to the superintendent of a building. In the opening chapter, much is conveyed with an economy of words. We get a neat picture of what migrant life entails: shared accommodation to save money; the meagre food one eats, compared with the food ‘at home’; the prosaic work one is reduced to doing; the racism one encounters, both casual and overt; and memories of the past that arise and are suppressed because they are suffused with sadness, both in reality and in recollection. Underlying it all is the hope that the migrant holds on to for a better, happier and more successful tomorrow.

When a cataclysmic incident occurs, it is as much a shock to the reader as it is to Gill. In the chapters that follow, the story unspools through a series of flashbacks until it circles back, adroitly, to the day on which the book opens. The voices through which the past is explored are mainly three: Gill, Harneet Kaur, the woman with whom he begins a tentative relationship, and Maynard Wilson, a poor white Canadian. All three are shackled by the circumstances of their lives, which constrain them and dictate their choices.