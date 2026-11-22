Second, and perhaps most significantly, the primacy of duty over personal desire emerges as a recurring theme. Sonia’s sense of duty, notably, predates her entry into the Gandhi household. She traces it to her upbringing in Italy under the watch of a strict disciplinarian father with a widely respected army background. “Thus the story of my family, as that of many Italians of the time, was one of duty: Big or small, certain things had to be done, certain rules had to be followed,” she writes. This sense of obligation acquired a deeper significance after her marriage into the Gandhi family, as her aspiration for the ‘normal, simple life’ she had envisaged repeatedly gave way to the demands of public service and the family’s expectations.

These choices came at a considerable personal cost. Challenging assumptions about the unqualified privileges enjoyed by members of a political dynasty, the memoir recounts the ordeals the family endured by virtue of its proximity to power. From Rajiv giving up his cherished career as a pilot to Sonia’s inner turmoil over his, and subsequently her own, entry into politics despite her deep reservations, the book captures the erosion of personal freedom and the relentless public scrutiny that defined their lives. The denial of an ordinary childhood, compounded by the ever-present fear of tragedy, also shaped Rahul and Priyanka’s formative years. The assassinations of Indira and Rajiv remain the most devastating manifestations of this vulnerability.

Finally, Sonia’s account of her own political career, confined largely to the final sections, reflects the restraint that has characterised her public life. While she is sharply critical of the ideological worldview and governance style of her political rivals, she acknowledges Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rise from a humble background and his aversion to Delhi’s political elite. Recalling Rajiv’s premiership, she refers to “those close to us, who had taken on a political role came to overreach themselves; when the inevitable rupture occurred, they turned hostile and hit back”, but chooses not to elaborate. She is more forthcoming, however, in offering her perspective on some longstanding allegations, including her strained relationship with former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. Interestingly, she also acknowledges the ‘grey’ areas of politics and the need for pragmatism, including the necessity of building bridges with parties such as the DMK, NCP and AAP despite ideological differences, in the pursuit of a ‘greater purpose’.

No book, particularly a political memoir, is without its limitations. Although the UPA years and post-2014 political developments receive some attention, a deeper engagement with Sonia’s tenure as Congress president, the party’s organisational shortcomings, would have added considerable depth to the narrative. But this is, after all, ‘her story’, one that is, as she emphasises, ‘more personal than political’. In that sense, the book excels as a touching personal account of a deeply political life.