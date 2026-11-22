Fiction has a swashbuckling power to resist change imposed by an empire seeking to erase and rewrite history. Through imaginative storytelling, it empowers readers to engage with the politics of emancipation. Journalist Tavleen Singh turns to fiction with her debut novel, The Actor, to imagine a future that is unsettlingly prescient. “It is easier to write political fiction at the moment than political non-fiction,” she writes. The story is set in a future where politics veers towards extreme religiosity and devotional loyalty, while a corrupt, cynical political system hides behind the façade of religious nationalism.

Two-term MP Naresh Khanna spearheads an effort to outwit the politics of ‘Guruji’ (Gyanendraji Maharaj), the long-serving Prime Minister who, bereft of a biological family or close friends, insists that his only commitment is to serving the nation. The aim of the new political party is to revive an erstwhile culture of grace, decency and idealism. To build an opposition party on a secular plank, Naresh invites his friend Amit Singh, a Bollywood superstar whose career has been reeling under the weight of three consecutive box-office flops. For the star, there could not be a better opportunity to re-establish his image as an actor, this time on the political stage.

The characters in the novel have different names, but the story bears an unmistakable resemblance to reality. The Actor offers a disturbing account of the fault lines that have widened the Hindu-Muslim divide in India today. Tavleen also introduces an interesting character in Maya, a sharp-eyed journalist who bonds with the actor, helping him better understand the dynamics of social democracy. She also becomes his love interest, and their relationship blossoms. The affair fits into the narrative, sustaining readers’ interest while adding another dimension to the story.