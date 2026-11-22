Fiction has a swashbuckling power to resist change imposed by an empire seeking to erase and rewrite history. Through imaginative storytelling, it empowers readers to engage with the politics of emancipation. Journalist Tavleen Singh turns to fiction with her debut novel, The Actor, to imagine a future that is unsettlingly prescient. “It is easier to write political fiction at the moment than political non-fiction,” she writes. The story is set in a future where politics veers towards extreme religiosity and devotional loyalty, while a corrupt, cynical political system hides behind the façade of religious nationalism.
Two-term MP Naresh Khanna spearheads an effort to outwit the politics of ‘Guruji’ (Gyanendraji Maharaj), the long-serving Prime Minister who, bereft of a biological family or close friends, insists that his only commitment is to serving the nation. The aim of the new political party is to revive an erstwhile culture of grace, decency and idealism. To build an opposition party on a secular plank, Naresh invites his friend Amit Singh, a Bollywood superstar whose career has been reeling under the weight of three consecutive box-office flops. For the star, there could not be a better opportunity to re-establish his image as an actor, this time on the political stage.
The characters in the novel have different names, but the story bears an unmistakable resemblance to reality. The Actor offers a disturbing account of the fault lines that have widened the Hindu-Muslim divide in India today. Tavleen also introduces an interesting character in Maya, a sharp-eyed journalist who bonds with the actor, helping him better understand the dynamics of social democracy. She also becomes his love interest, and their relationship blossoms. The affair fits into the narrative, sustaining readers’ interest while adding another dimension to the story.
Naresh’s ambitious plan is to launch a new political party to counter the ‘electoral autocracy’ promoted by the government, which seeks to dismantle the constitutional principles. To counter the kind of charisma perpetuated by the majoritarian politics, people must empower themselves through free speech. Yet a vast majority live in fear, with little hope of finding jobs or securing a decent standard of living. This eventually creates a situation in which the government becomes a private club, with the elite as its intended beneficiaries.
There is much to unpack in this fast-paced novel. The Actor challenges readers to look beyond the imagery of modern politics and the glitz of celebrity culture. With fearless clarity and moral conviction, the author imagines a plausible future in which democratic and constitutional values are restored. The novel anticipates the end of a totalitarian movement founded on ideological conformity.
The book, however, remains within the confines of religion and politics in its imagining of change. This is perhaps inevitable, given how deeply religion has been drawn into politics. A mass movement capable of triggering political transformation remains a theoretical possibility.