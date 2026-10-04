An American family affair

The novel is cognizant of the political forces that continuously determine her characters. Set in the upcoming US Presidential Election of 2024, the novel addresses the divisions America saw between the political sentiments of its citizens. Without ever naming Donald Trump, Strout offers a visceral portrait of what it is to be alive in a regime so taken by violence of speech and action. Artie is worried about the state of his country if that man were allowed to be the President once again. He also realises that not all his friends share similar political opinions. He befriends Ken, a man who saved Artie from drowning once. They speak with love and kindness with each other, but they never get around to discussing the war in Gaza, Ukraine, and US politics. When Artie gets to know that he might be of the faction he is wary of, he is caught in a fix. Artie’s response to this revelation is palpable in countries across the world today, where friendships and relationships are battered by oppositional ideologies. Strout captures one’s predicament remarkably well, conveying the many ways in which the world defines whom we recognise and whom we don’t.

As sensible and heartbreaking as Artie may be, he is so much like Lucy Barton that one cannot help but wonder at the similarities. They feel about the world deeply. They think about people and their trauma with force. They recognise silence. They bear pain, both familial and political. On the one hand, this is reassuring and makes the reader settle all too easily with Artie. On the other hand, it can leave the reader wanting for a character that is original and peculiar in his own ways.