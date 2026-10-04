In between the documents

Two reframings stand out. First, Ramnath’s temporal turn: jurisdiction depends not only on where you are but also when you were there. The year 1942 becomes a legal marker that later laws on residence, citizenship, and taxation use to separate insiders from outsiders. Second, her regional turn: instead of viewing decolonisation only as a duet between London and its colonies, she shows it as an intercolonial process where India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and Singapore all made competing claims over people and property.

The Chettiar chapters demonstrate how business practices linking far-flung ventures to Tamil homelands became the basis for taxing overseas income in India, even as Burma and Malaya reclassified those same networks as foreign capital to be monitored or nationalised. Her line captures the project’s method: “Law is thus a dispersed archive of decolonisation rather than an orderly accounting in terms of doctrine or principles of nationality and citizenship in newly created nation-states.” The book earns that claim, case by case.

Ramnath is candid about gaps in legal records and compensates by triangulating across jurisdictions, genres, and languages. After closing the book, one still hears the quiet insistence of those who stood before the state—asking not for mercy, but for recognition that their worlds, too, had a law for them.