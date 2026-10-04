In between the documents

Kalyani Ramnath’s Boats in a Storm is a rare kind of history: one that refuses the grand balcony view of decolonisation and instead takes us into the record rooms, tax ledgers, permit counters, and petition benches where the 20th century unfolded for ordinary people. Framed by the Bay of Bengal and the eastern Indian Ocean, this is a story of migration’s rhythms interrupted—and of how new nation-states turned wartime displacements into legal judgments about loyalty, belonging, and citizenship. Ramnath opens with a simple provocation—the questions officials asked would-be returnees after World War II ended in 1945: “Where were you in 1942? Did you abandon your adopted home or place of work? If so, why should we admit you to citizenship?” The bluntness lands like a gavel.
The book’s power lies in the characters Ramnath rescues from the footnotes: plantation workers who donated to relief funds in Ceylon yet struggled to naturalise; traders who fled Colombo during air-raid scares only to be told their absence showed disloyalty; Chettiar financiers whose fortunes were trapped between competing jurisdictions and currencies rendered worthless as ‘banana money’—a currency issued by the occupation government and rendered worthless after the war. By organising the narrative around legal regimes—contracts and remedies, taxation, immigration, and detention—she allows us to see law travel across oceans and archives, its meanings reminted as documents crossed borders.
Two reframings stand out. First, Ramnath’s temporal turn: jurisdiction depends not only on where you are but also when you were there. The year 1942 becomes a legal marker that later laws on residence, citizenship, and taxation use to separate insiders from outsiders. Second, her regional turn: instead of viewing decolonisation only as a duet between London and its colonies, she shows it as an intercolonial process where India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and Singapore all made competing claims over people and property.
The Chettiar chapters demonstrate how business practices linking far-flung ventures to Tamil homelands became the basis for taxing overseas income in India, even as Burma and Malaya reclassified those same networks as foreign capital to be monitored or nationalised. Her line captures the project’s method: “Law is thus a dispersed archive of decolonisation rather than an orderly accounting in terms of doctrine or principles of nationality and citizenship in newly created nation-states.” The book earns that claim, case by case.
Ramnath is candid about gaps in legal records and compensates by triangulating across jurisdictions, genres, and languages. After closing the book, one still hears the quiet insistence of those who stood before the state—asking not for mercy, but for recognition that their worlds, too, had a law for them.