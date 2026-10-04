The other Kerala story

The Kerala Club: Keepers of the Flame, edited by former Cabinet Secretary KM Chandrasekhar and veteran diplomat TP Sreenivasan, gathers the collective reflections of the state’s administrative and diplomatic fraternity in New Delhi. Rather than an uncritical commemorative volume, this anthology of 29 essays—with contributions from senior and retired civil servants with deep links to Kerala—offers an introspective look at the interplay between administrative machinery, political leadership, and civic life that defined modern Kerala.
The intellectual core of the collection lies in its willingness to confront the institutional DNA of the civil service itself. In his essay, Chandrasekhar reflects on the enduring structural dilemmas of Indian administration under the section heading Lingering Coloniality: Issues with India’s Administrative System. He invokes Jawaharlal Nehru’s pointed 1936 critique of the Indian Civil Service from Toward Freedom, where Nehru observed that no new order could be built in India so long as the spirit of the ICS pervaded public services. Chandrasekhar candidly notes that little changed during or after the Nehruvian years.
This admission gets to the heart of an ongoing tension. The steel frame was originally forged for imperial control and revenue extraction rather than participatory democracy. Passing a competitive examination does not confer automatic omniscience across every domain, from agrarian development to cultural stewardship. When the administrative apparatus defaults to its inherited paternalism, it risks treating public governance as a top-down benevolent exercise rather than the fulfillment of the public will.
Yet The Kerala Club also reveals the other side of the ledger: the sheer vision, dedication, and institutional discipline of administrators who used their office to catalyse structural innovation in Kerala. Amitabh Kant’s pioneering work in framing Kerala as God’s Own Country transformed how the world viewed the state, converting its backwaters, heritage, and geography into a sustainable, high-value global tourism model. Similarly, dedicated officers provided the administrative scaffolding and regulatory clarity that helped launch Kudumbashree, turning a localised poverty alleviation idea into one of Asia’s largest women’s empowerment movements.
The volume also invites a deeper reflection on the delicate balance between civil servants and elected representatives. In popular discourse, a lingering middle-class bias often elevates the bureaucrat as an incorruptible, educated technocrat while viewing the politician with deep suspicion. This binary misreads democratic governance. Bureaucrats provide essential training, expertise, and institutional memory, but it is the elected representative who remains accountable to the public. In Kerala, this dynamic produced exceptional results because the electorate largely refused to be swayed by identity politics or emotional appeals, demanding tangible delivery instead—hospitals, primary schools, fair wages, and social security.
Moreover, Kerala’s historic milestones were never solely executive creations. They were brought to life through active mass participation: the Granthasala Sangham library movement built book by book by village schoolteachers and local youth, community-led disaster management, and decentralised ward planning. When bureaucratic foresight merged with political responsiveness and grassroots civic energy, the state broke records that far wealthier economies struggled to match.
However, any honest reading of modern Kerala must also confront the structural vulnerabilities the state still needs to resolve. Despite its social indicators, the domestic economy remains uncomfortably dependent on external remittances from the Persian Gulf and beyond, propping up consumer spending while local manufacturing and wealth-generating enterprises remain sluggish. Educated young professionals continue to migrate outward in pursuit of viable corporate and research opportunities, leaving behind an aging demographic that places immense strain on healthcare, pensions, and public finances. Ecological fragility, made painfully clear by recurrent landslides, monsoon floods, and coastal erosion, demands a fundamental rethink of land use. Furthermore, the historic secular compact is increasingly being tested by subtle communal polarisation. The Kerala Club provides an engaging and historically valuable record of the minds that stewarded key levers of state power while remaining tethered to their cultural origins. While certain passages reflect the natural, polished perspective of the administrative high table, the book reinforces a vital truth: the real genius of Kerala has always been symbiotic. It thrives only when a vigilant public, an accountable political leadership, and an innovative, humble civil service work together to keep the flame alive.