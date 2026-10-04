The other Kerala story

The Kerala Club: Keepers of the Flame, edited by former Cabinet Secretary KM Chandrasekhar and veteran diplomat TP Sreenivasan, gathers the collective reflections of the state’s administrative and diplomatic fraternity in New Delhi. Rather than an uncritical commemorative volume, this anthology of 29 essays—with contributions from senior and retired civil servants with deep links to Kerala—offers an introspective look at the interplay between administrative machinery, political leadership, and civic life that defined modern Kerala.

The intellectual core of the collection lies in its willingness to confront the institutional DNA of the civil service itself. In his essay, Chandrasekhar reflects on the enduring structural dilemmas of Indian administration under the section heading Lingering Coloniality: Issues with India’s Administrative System. He invokes Jawaharlal Nehru’s pointed 1936 critique of the Indian Civil Service from Toward Freedom, where Nehru observed that no new order could be built in India so long as the spirit of the ICS pervaded public services. Chandrasekhar candidly notes that little changed during or after the Nehruvian years.