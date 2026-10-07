Jeffrey Archer: The Master Storyteller Who Kept Millions Hooked to His Tales

Making a million legally has always been difficult. Making a million illegally has always been a little easier. Keeping a million when you have made it is perhaps the most difficult of all.
— From ‘Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less’ (1976)
Jeffrey Archer made millions, and lost millions, but when it came to keeping millions of readers hooked to his fast-paced, unputdownable books, he was a master of the craft.
His characters, propelled by desire and ambition, loved in style and won and lost with panache. Archer had a keen understanding of the human mind and its supple responses, and an instinct for turning the myriad ways of living into memorable plots.
In 86 years, Archer produced 59 works, including 31 novels, short-story collections, plays, children’s books, and his three-volume ‘Prison Diary’ series, written during his time in prison after he was convicted of perjury and perverting the course of justice.
His books, often described as the “fast food of English literature”, possessed a strong theatrical quality and lent themselves readily to visual adaptation. His life, too, reflected an extraordinary ability to bounce back.
Two years after bankruptcy ended his term as a sitting MP, he published his first novel, ‘Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less’, marking the beginning of a hugely successful writing career. Editors loved his flexibility with narrative, while readers loved his entertainment quotient.
India was one of Archer’s biggest markets — a relationship he both loved and found amusing. At the Jaipur Literature Festival in 2019, he recalled encountering children selling pirated copies of his books on Mumbai’s streets and asking passers-by if they wanted a ‘Jeoffrey Archer’ at a low price. He told them: “I am Jeffrey Archer.”
His 1979 novel ‘Kane and Abel’ remains an all-time bestseller, having sold more than 30 million copies worldwide. His writing career ended with ‘Adam & Eve’, completed this year and released on October 6, a day after his death.
The literary world may now have one less larger-than-life character. But Archer’s readers are unlikely to let him disappear.
Sonia J Nair, associate professor, All Saints’ College
I have always seen a rush for Archer’s books — when I was a student and now as a teacher. His intricate twists and turns were the big draw. Beneath the theatricality, though, there were philosophical questions and shades of moral ambiguity. In a world of Margaret Atwoods and Haruki Murakamis, we also need Jeffrey Archer. To remind us that reading can simply be enjoyable.
Rana Safvi, historian
Archer’s characters stayed with us because his situations felt believable. You could imagine these things happening. And there was always a twist. My all-time favourite is ‘Kane and Abel’.
Mohan Menon, author
I’d like to share a real-life story featuring Archer. During one of his visits to Mumbai, he met a friend of ours, Nisha Jamwal. He was fascinated by her story and vowed to write about the Jamwals. Nisha wasn’t sure he would do it. But he did. The story, ‘Caste-off’, appeared in his short-story collection ‘And Thereby Hangs a Tale’. A thrilled Nisha gave us a copy. I loved reading Archer, and ‘A Quiver Full of Arrows’ still resonates. ‘Kane and Abel’ and ‘First Among Equals’ also vie for the top spot. I was stunned to learn that such a prolific author wrote in longhand, followed a rigid writing routine. I can imagine him writing amusing stories to keep the Good Lord in good humour.
Sukesh R Pillai, writer
Archer always wrote from his own perspective, the way he understood the human world. His readers need only go with the flow. His books were not meant to rake up the grey matter. He was a great storyteller. There is a lovely flow and suspense to his books that makes for compelling reading. He may not appeal to those who call themselves serious readers because his plots are never over-analysed. His is the lucidity of a local shop owner rather than a high-brow analyst. Archer had his own way of entertaining and gripping the reader with the nitty-gritty, smooth and savvy. ‘Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less’ is my favourite of his works.
Sonika Shandilya, author
Archer’s words filled his characters and stories completely. There was nothing halfway. He wrote the final chapter of his life after completing his last work, ‘Adam & Eve’ — leaving nothing unfinished.
Richa Sharma, author
My earliest memory of Jeffrey Archer is of watching my sisters engrossed in his novels and listening to their discussions about the plots. His books nudged many people towards reading. Although I lean more towards literary fiction, I have always admired his storytelling instinct. The literary world will always be grateful for his contribution.
Abhay K, diplomat and poet
In my college days at Delhi University, Jeffrey Archer’s Kane and Abel used to be top recommendations from the seniors. Everyone seemed to know Jeffery Archer’s name on campus. Though I never delved deeply into his works, he was viewed as a towering figure, even a legend, who will continue to be remembered.
Rachna Kalra, independent book publicist and founder of Windword
I grew up reading Jeffrey Archer. All his books were thrilling, but it was his short stories, with their wonderfully unexpected endings, that were my favourites. While I was at Pan Macmillan, I found out that I would be working on his book and accompanying him on his India tour. Meeting him was quite an experience. He drew extraordinary crowds, and had an energy that seemed to feed off theirs. His readers ranged from teenagers to their parents and grandparents. My favourite Archer will always be his short stories, and 'First Among Equals'.
Srividya Ashrit, author and wellness coach
Archer had this ability to make his characters linger in the mind. They embodied ambition, betrayal, courage, and resilience and their choices often stayed with you long after the book was over. That is what makes a storyteller endure — creating people and choices that continue to make us think.
Shoba Narayan, writer
I enjoyed his books in college and still dip into them. They are a masterclass in plot-driven, suspenseful writing. You could never quite tell how a book would end until the very last page. ‘Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less’ was my favourite. Hearing of his death has made me want to revisit it.
Vrithi Krishna, psychology student
My introduction to Jeffrey Archer happened recently, when I chanced upon ‘A Prisoner of Birth’ in my father’s shelf. I thoroughly enjoyed it and did some research into the author and his works. My next read had to be ‘Kane and Abel’, and I became an Archer fan. I am now reading his novels and short stories in my father’s old collection, one by one. By the way, to all the Abel fans out there, I am a staunch Kane supporter!
Kanupriya Dhingra, writer
Archer was a storyteller first. His clean, fast-moving plots about ambition travelled exceptionally well. In India, they travelled informally too — pirated copies appeared at Mumbai traffic signals, while railway stalls, lending libraries and book bazaars kept them circulating. Few authors were read so widely in copies that earned them not a penny. That, too, is a kind of popularity.
Krupa Ge, author
I briefly interacted with Archer during his 2008 visit to Chennai, when he was promoting ‘A Prisoner of Birth’. It was a packed basement hall at the iconic Nungambakkam Landmark store, and he took many questions from the audience. His books were everywhere then. During the tour, he said you could only truly claim to have arrived when your books were being pirated and sold at traffic signals in India. I still think of that line whenever I see a pirated book.
Vasudhendra, writer
My friends and I shared Jeffrey Archer’s books in college. They were wonderful for beginners — easy to read, but packed with twists. ‘Kane and Abel’ was my favourite. He portrayed two men from completely different backgrounds, yet neither was entirely black or white. When I was working in England, Archer was a member of parliament. It was fascinating to hear him speak about politics when, back home, we knew him only as a novelist. Indian readers in the ’80s and ’90s wanted gripping stories in simple language, and Archer connected with them like few others. India loved him so much that he eventually grew fond of India too.
Archana Gopinath, storyteller and educator
To me, Jeffrey Archer was a coming-of-age writer, part of almost every reader’s journey. Enid Blyton at school, Agatha Christie, then Archer, before moving on to more specialised genres. His books offered an escape from reality, the kind of reading that could keep you absorbed for two or three hours, much like a James Bond film. That place in a reader’s journey is unlikely to disappear.