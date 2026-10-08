'Compass of Little Things': A chat with debutant author S Prakash

As we journey through life, we gather countless lessons along the way; lessons about courage, hard work, patience, persistence, and everything in between. Some we learn easily, and others, the hard way. Yet, there is something magical about seeing a lesson we already know, summarised in a few simple words on a page. Perhaps it’s because there is power in seeing our experiences written down, allowing us time to process, or reflect. Or perhaps, they turn into simple reminders we can always look back at. Either way, such pages, in black and white, have the power that rare treasures have.

S Prakash, a debutant author, who has a career in advertising, had self-published one such collection of thoughts. The lessons in his book were gathered and put together over a decade, he says, borrowing from his life, from the lives of people he’s met, from seminars, books, and more. Spread across 70 pages are eight parts, each reminding us of the little things that matter the most, aptly titled ‘Compass of Little Things: Navigating Life’s Changes Through Small Daily Choices’ (Notion Press, Rs 199).