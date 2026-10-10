Arathi Menon’s Da: A story of queerness, love and family

Finding Ved’s Voice

Menon tells the story through Ved’s eyes, which was one of the book’s biggest challenges. She experimented with several versions, including writing in the third person and from Da’s perspective, before finding a voice that felt right. “It was hard, but it was also a lot of fun. When I came to Ved's voice, it felt right because it had a lightness to approach this heavy topic,” she says.

Writing from the perspective of a character whose experiences were so different from her own also made her conscious of the need to make Ved’s voice authentic. “I am not a 13-year-old boy, neither am I a gay man, and I didn't want to be a heterosexual person making a mishmash of a narrative,” she says. “Because even though Ved isn't gay, or we don't know yet, maybe later in his life, it is his experience, and that has to be authentic.”

To inhabit the mind of a 13-year-old, Menon returned to books that had captured adolescence in distinctive ways, including Tobias Wolff’s This Boy’s Life and J.D. Salinger’s The Catcher in the Rye. She also read writers such as Alan Hollinghurst and Salman Rushdie, as well as the poetry of Charles Simic.

Ved’s innocence became central to the narrative. He wonders whether his uncle’s sexuality could somehow be hereditary, takes magazine quizzes to determine whether he is gay, and simultaneously tries to make sense of his own emerging sexuality, friendships and first love.