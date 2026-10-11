What makes the book particularly compelling are John’s reflections on the images and the photographers behind them. His writing moves between his own observations and the ideas of Susan Sontag, John Berger, John Falconer, Salman Rushdie and Shehan Karunatilaka, among others. His admiration for news photographers is evident in his attention to the labour, instinct, and sometimes sheer chance involved in clicking an image. Alongside celebrated names, the book also makes space for photographs “taken by mostly unsung photographers who roam the capital’s streets and corridors of power.” They are, as the book reveals, ‘the silent storytellers’ whose images often outlive the news stories they were made to record.