'Gen Z easily manipulated through internet...a big misunderstanding ’, says Chetan Bhagat

Just the other day, you spoke about four focused hours of work being enough for a day. How has your understanding of productivity evolved?

I worked in banks for 11 years and remain connected to the corporate and startup worlds. People may spend a lot of time at work without actually working. The best employee is often seen as the person who stays the longest, but I find it difficult to do truly focused work for more than four hours a day. People waste time in meetings, having coffee and creating work to look productive instead of doing meaningful work. Long hours also affect sleep. At a motivational event in Bengaluru, I asked 800 people how many were sleeping well and only 25 per cent raised their hands. Can you be productive without sleep? Even if you put in the hours, you are working at half your capability. We need to normalise focused work and proper rest.

You have supported young people protesting over issues such as NEET, while also speaking about Gen Z’s dependence on social media. How do you view the entire scenario?

Gen Z has certain grievances that are shared across the country, but they feel these concerns are not being addressed. They believe they can create noise on Instagram to get things done. They are not like us, they are native to social media. They may take to the streets, but it is the reels from those protests that reach a wider audience.

Do you think older generations misunderstand Gen Z, especially at times of protests?

People think they are not serious, that they are weak and easily manipulated through the internet. That is a big misunderstanding. Their expression and language are different. Views and likes [on socials] mean something different to them and they believe their voices are heard online. Gen Z consumes silly content, memes and jokes and spends hours watching reels, but that does not mean they do not care about life. If they do not see a good future, we need to take their concerns seriously.

You have entered the AI space as a partner and co-investor. What drew you to this role, especially when several creators are concerned about AI using their work without consent?

I have always been interested in technology and can see the AI revolution happening. I already invest in major listed AI companies, but I wanted to be part of something directly. As a motivational speaker, I encourage people to step out of their comfort zones and try new things. I did not want to be just a brand ambassador whose face is used for promotion. AI is here to stay. There are risks and we need to be careful, but rejecting it is not the answer. We must learn to use it to improve our lives and careers. AI can be used to plagiarise or write, but if we use it properly, humans can still be hired over AI.