A picture of privilege

The art world thrives on exclusivity, where the value of a work is determined as much by the networks around it as by the art itself. In This Garden of Weeds, V Sanjay Kumar takes readers into this insular world through the death of Maya, an unconventional artist who pushed the boundaries of everything she perceived or knew. The police rule her death a suicide, but the novel gradually opens up the life behind it, tracing the relationships, rivalries and private battles that shaped her. Beneath the glamour lies a world where women fight to reclaim their agency. As Kumar observes, “...women had to battle to reclaim their bodies from their men and their children. Which is why in their art, the body became a site where the wars were fought and often, they were the ones getting hurt.”

The novel follows two women, friends Nupur and Tara, coming from different family histories. Nupur comes from a family of Baniya businessmen who manufactured Toofan mixies until her father, Salil, breaks away from the constraints of the joint family. Salil’s wife, Sarla, is an anomaly in this conservative milieu. Half-Catholic, she shares cigarettes with him and introduces him to a different Delhi. Their relationship shocks his family, prompting the couple to move to Noida and build a life on their own terms. Tara, meanwhile, is Maya’s daughter, growing up in the shadow of a mother whose narcissism shapes their relationship. Rejection and pain are part of her inheritance.