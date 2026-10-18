Portrait of a man as a leather bag

When an academic named Dr Paul Blend recruits him for a modern version of the experiment, he agrees. Encased in “a black leather suit bag, a reversible grey metal double zip all the way up the side”, he must sit silently in lectures without speaking, reacting or displaying any recognisable personality. Even shoes are forbidden because, as Blend explains, “shoes would communicate”.

The premise is delightfully absurd, and in Kennard’s hands it yields both comedy and insight. Students initially stare, speculate and joke about the silent figure at the back of the room. Eventually, Black Bag becomes an accepted presence. Once his existence no longer seems strange, people begin treating his silence as though it contains meaning.

For an actor who has spent years trying unsuccessfully to be noticed, anonymity offers an unexpected relief. When his childhood friend Claudio asks what Black Bag means to him, he replies: “I walk around and nobody can see who I really am.” The experience feels both liberating and lonely. “Everybody notices you,” he says, “but it’s not really you they are noticing.” Looking at his own uncovered reflection becomes disconcerting because the anonymous figure seems more authentic than the face beneath it. “In taking time out from Black Bag,” he admits, “I feel as though I’m cheating on myself.”