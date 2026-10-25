The Troubleshooter

Shivakumar’s story matters in contemporary Indian politics for two reasons. First, his rise cannot be attributed to dynastic privilege, a charge often levelled against Indian leaders. He came from an ordinary family, entered politics as a student and won his first Assembly seat at 27 in 1989, becoming a minister the following year. His electoral debut, against veteran leader HD Deve Gowda in 1985, ended in defeat. Yet, as Kidwai notes, “The sheer audacity and courage to challenge an established leader like HD Deve Gowda, coupled with his quite respectable performance, put him on the radar of state and national Congress leaders.” Shivakumar’s political acumen, persistence, charisma and loyalty to the Congress have underpinned his rise. His entrepreneurial skills and ambition have also helped him build a successful business career, making him one of the country’s wealthiest politicians. Kidwai’s presents him as a self-made man whose political and financial fortunes have been shaped by his own efforts.

Second, Shivakumar’s political choices invite curiosity. Over the past decade and a half, as the Congress endured electoral setbacks and lost several prominent leaders to rival parties, he remained loyal to the Gandhi family. Despite his tussle with senior Karnataka leader Siddaramaiah and speculation about a possible switch to another party, Shivakumar stayed put, waiting for his turn to lead the state as chief minister, which he finally did. As Kidwai shows, Shivakumar has found ways to assert his authority within the party and government, reminding the leadership of his contributions as a troubleshooter and his role in bringing the Congress to power in the 2023 Assembly elections.