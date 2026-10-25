The Troubleshooter

The lives of politicians, especially in a complex political theatre like India, are rarely unidirectional or monolithic. Biographies of political leaders, therefore, cannot be reduced to linear trajectories or singular narratives of infallible glory or unabashed criticism. Rasheed Kidwai’s DK Shivakumar: Congress’s Crisis Manager, Karnataka’s Kingmaker captures the many facets of a formidable yet contentious figure in contemporary Indian politics, tracing his rise in Karnataka and within the Congress.
The book is both a vivid account of Shivakumar’s political journey and a valuable reference on the major turning points in Karnataka politics. Kidwai, a veteran political commentator, offers insights into the Congress’s internal workings, the dynamics between the centre and the state, and the conditions that often underpin a leader’s political success. “Shivakumar is a towering figure in Karnataka’s political landscape. His journey from a student leader in the 1980s to earning the moniker of the ‘Rock of Kanakapura’ [Kanakapura is Shivakumar’s Assembly constituency] is a lesson in organisational discipline, grassroots connectivity and tactical brilliance,” he writes.
Shivakumar’s story matters in contemporary Indian politics for two reasons. First, his rise cannot be attributed to dynastic privilege, a charge often levelled against Indian leaders. He came from an ordinary family, entered politics as a student and won his first Assembly seat at 27 in 1989, becoming a minister the following year. His electoral debut, against veteran leader HD Deve Gowda in 1985, ended in defeat. Yet, as Kidwai notes, “The sheer audacity and courage to challenge an established leader like HD Deve Gowda, coupled with his quite respectable performance, put him on the radar of state and national Congress leaders.” Shivakumar’s political acumen, persistence, charisma and loyalty to the Congress have underpinned his rise. His entrepreneurial skills and ambition have also helped him build a successful business career, making him one of the country’s wealthiest politicians. Kidwai’s presents him as a self-made man whose political and financial fortunes have been shaped by his own efforts.
Second, Shivakumar’s political choices invite curiosity. Over the past decade and a half, as the Congress endured electoral setbacks and lost several prominent leaders to rival parties, he remained loyal to the Gandhi family. Despite his tussle with senior Karnataka leader Siddaramaiah and speculation about a possible switch to another party, Shivakumar stayed put, waiting for his turn to lead the state as chief minister, which he finally did. As Kidwai shows, Shivakumar has found ways to assert his authority within the party and government, reminding the leadership of his contributions as a troubleshooter and his role in bringing the Congress to power in the 2023 Assembly elections.
His record of protecting Congress legislators from defections in several states and Rajya Sabha elections, often in the face of the BJP’s formidable political machinery, is well documented in the book. This underscores his importance as one of the few remaining assets who could play a crucial role in the Congress’s rejuvenation.
Kidwai brings out the many dimensions of Shivakumar’s political personality: the organisational strategist, pragmatic politician, charismatic leader and aspiring administrator. He also acknowledges the contradictions of a long public life marked by “great friendships and frustrating betrayals, exhilarating experiences and tense moments.” The book does not shy away from the controversies surrounding Shivakumar or the challenges that lie ahead. However, with his tenure as chief minister still in its early stages, his political legacy remains a work in progress. As Kidwai’s account makes clear, Shivakumar’s ascent is remarkable, but where it ultimately leads remains to be seen.