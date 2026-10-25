The writing on the stone

Stonehenge has stood for thousands of years, a monument to a civilisation whose ways of life remain shrouded in mystery. In Circle of Days, Ken Follett takes on the formidable task of imagining how this extraordinary structure might have come to be, transporting the reader to Neolithic England in the third millennium BC. It is an ambitious undertaking, but Follett approaches it with crisp, flowing prose and an understated storytelling style. The premise, in fact, is a considerable creative leap of faith.

When we meet our hero, Seft, he is a teenager living under the shadow of a brutish father, Cog, who turns a blind eye as his older sons torment him. Cog makes his living mining flint and shaping it into arrowheads and blades, assisted by his three sons. But Seft is a dreamer who longs for something more from life: stability, love, and freedom. At the heart of his dreams is Neen, a girl from a family of herders. Seft is drawn to the contrast between their two households. His own is a place of merciless beatings, while Neen’s mother, Ani, has created a circle of warmth and affection around her children, Neen, Joia and Han. The only fly in the ointment is Enwood, an older suitor for Neen whom Seft takes an instant dislike to.