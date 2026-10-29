On Dalit representation, joy, and lived experiences: 'My Joy' author Shreeja

Narrating her story in first person, a little girl belonging to the Dalit community talks about the joy she feels when she sees her mother dress in blue, when she relishes bhakri and amti, when her ajji tells her a story. There is also a sense of pride both in her own dreams of becoming the first lawyer in her family and in learning that someone like her is soaring in the Olympics and in academics. She also touches upon the grief of lost lives from the community due to systemic inequality.

And, despite the nasty remarks thrown at her, of being too loud and not good enough, the little girl goes on to live her life to the fullest.

“…Because anti-caste resistance

is in my defiance.

It is in my smile, in my laugh.

It is in my world-changing joy,” the author Shreeja Rao, who tells the child’s stories, writes.