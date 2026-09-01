Wendell Berry, Kentucky-born author who advocated a simpler life, has died at 92

NEW YORK: Wendell Berry, the Kentucky-born author and agrarian who in poems, stories, novels and essays celebrated the farming communities of his native state and warned of the excesses and misjudgments of an industrial, commercialized society, has died. He was 92.

His daughter, Mary Berry, confirmed on Monday that he died in his home in Port Royal, Kentucky.

“There's not enough I could say about him to do him justice,” she told The Associated Press.

Few authors were more tied to their home than Berry, an intellectual and spiritual heir to Henry David Thoreau and such Southern agrarians as Robert Penn Warren and John Crowe Ransom. In prose and poetry that mirrored the uncluttered and deeply felt life he advocated, Berry challenged modern assumptions about prosperity and happiness and renewed the mysteries of birth, love, work and death. He had learned from his own history: Berry was born and raised in a farming town during the Great Depression and watched its seemingly immortal ties unravel by his teens.

“Increasingly over the last maybe forty years, the thought has come to me that the old world in which our people lived by the work of their hands, close to weather and earth, plants and animals, was the true world,” he wrote in “Andy Catlett: Early Travels,” a novel published in 2006, “and that the new world of cheap energy and ever cheaper money, honored greed, and dreams of liberation from every restraint, is mostly theater.”

“The world I knew as a boy was flawed, surely, but it was substantial and authentic. The households of my grandparents seemed to breathe forth a sense of the real cost and worth of things. Whatever came, came by somebody’s work.”

Berry was a prolific writer who published more than 40 books, including the novels “Nathan Coulter” and “A Place on Earth,” and the anthology “A Timbered Choir: The Sabbath Poems 1979-1997.” His legacy extended well beyond Kentucky. Michael Pollan, author of such bestsellers as “The Omnivore’s Dilemma,” would say his life was changed by Berry’s declaration that “Eating is an agricultural act.” The chef and food activist Alice Waters cited him as a favorite author and wrote an introduction to Berry’s 1989 essay “The Pleasures of Eating.”