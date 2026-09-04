HarperCollins confirms publishing Sonia Gandhi's Belonging

The publishing biggie of the year seems to belong to Harper Collins. The house has just confirmed publishing Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love. One of the most anticipated political memoirs of our time, Gandhi, the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP), has had a ringside and insider’s view of Indian politics being from the family that has been at the helm of power for over 50 years at the centre.

The book is however expected to be a dramatic and deeply personal story of love, identity, duty and belonging, and offers a rare view of India’s journey through a personal-political lens.

HarperCollins has a checkered history of publishing books by and about some of the most influential figures in political and public life, including Ratan Tata, Margaret Thatcher, David Cameron, Colin Powell, Indira Gandhi, Benazir Bhutto, Barack Obama and A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. Belonging: A Journey of Love continues that tradition.

The long-awaited memoir will be published in India on 10 November 2026. Further announcements and information will be shared by the publishing house following its release.