Sticking to the letter

Zahira falls in love with Ghulam Ali, a limb fitter who helps design a new prosthetic limb for her. Their happiness is short-lived. Ghulam Ali is taken away by the Indian Army on suspicion of being a jasoos. Having previously served in the Pakistan Army, he is not allowed to remain in India despite his attempts to prove his loyalty. “What hurt me more than the blows was the word they kept using. Jasoos. I heard it again and again, said with certainty, as if it explained my whole life.”

When Zahira becomes pregnant, the couple is separated by borders, and letters become their only means of communication. The letters document the stigma related to a single unmarried woman raising a child, Zubeida, on her own in the 1950s. “The neighbours will talk loudly enough for me to hear. My office will judge me. Naani will not stop shouting. Even stepping out to the bazaar will become difficult. It takes very little for a woman to lose respect in this world.”