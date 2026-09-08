The Case for Dara Shukoh as a Good King

Beyond the manuscript

While books have been written on Dara, the author argues that they have been largely through the prism of loss and defeat—the prince who lost the war of succession and whose intellectual and military abilities have been judged based on this stereotype.

Ranjan describes Aurangzeb as the “frown prince” and an “epistolary king”. In his book, Ranjan makes a surprising claim—that it wasn’t his military prowess that made him powerful, but deceit. The author argues that Aurangzeb’s success was often rooted in political manoeuvring as much as his prowess on the battlefield. The book also contests both stereotypes, that of Aurangzeb as an exceptionally skilled warrior and Dara as an impractical poet incapable of military strategy.

“He was more of an epistolary king than a pistolary king,” the author says, describing how intercepted letters and carefully crafted correspondence helped Aurangzeb persuade allies to switch sides. “Warcraft is not exactly a military craft. It’s a lot of other things,” he adds.

The author’s background as a literature student has also shaped another strand of the book—Dara’s afterlife in literature. The final chapter examines how 19th-century Urdu, Bengali and British writers interpreted and reinterpreted the prince, revealing an intellectual history that conventional political narratives often overlook.