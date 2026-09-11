Salman Rushdie will receive a National Book Award medal for lifetime achievement

NEW YORK: Salman Rushdie, a U.S. citizen for the past decade, is to receive a literary honor reserved for the elite of American writers — a National Book Award medal for lifetime achievement.

“Although I lived here for many, many years before I became a citizen and had a green card, citizenship suddenly made me feel a sense of being part of it (the U.S.) that was deeper than before. And I think there's something similar about this (award),” said the 79-year-old Rushdie, a native of Mumbai (then Bombay) who emigrated to England in his teens and now lives in New York City with his wife and fellow author, Rachel Eliza Griffiths.

“I remember somebody told me that when Ray(mond) Carver got some major American award, he described himself as being ‘out there in literature now.’ And I thought, ‘Maybe I’m out there in American literature now,'” Rushdie added, speaking during a recent Zoom interview.

Longtime friend and fellow author (and Indian immigrant) Kiran Desai will present Rushdie his medal at this fall's National Book Awards ceremony in Manhattan on Nov. 18, when prizes in five competitive categories will be handed out. Rushdie is the 39th winner of the award for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters, presented by the nonprofit National Book Foundation. And he is just the fourth born outside of the U.S., following Canada native Saul Bellow, Isabel Allende of Chile and Swedish-born Art Spiegelman.

At the November ceremony, the foundation also will honor the pediatrician-literacy activist Perri Klass, this year's recipient of the Literarian Award for Outstanding Service to the American Literary Community. Previous winners include Maya Angelou, Terry Gross and Roxane Gay. One very famous promoter of books and literacy, Dolly Parton, was offered the award several times in recent years, but turned it down.

“She graciously declined each time saying that she didn’t need the recognition,” the foundation's executive director, Ruth Dickey, told The Associated Press. Parton died last month at age 80.