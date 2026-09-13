A gentler kind of romance

Her greatest strength remains her ease of storytelling. Shenoy understands the rhythms of contemporary urban relationships and writes with a lightness that keeps the narrative moving. There is also something reassuring about the continuity between her books: characters who once occupied the margins of earlier stories are now given their own histories and motivations.

But the decision to revisit stories rooted in the 2010s also raises questions. These are contemporary romances, yet they belong to a noticeably different technological and social moment. An example is Trisha breaking up with her fiancé over email—a detail that feels dated in an era of instant messaging and relationships conducted increasingly through phones. More broadly, the emotional landscape of romance has shifted considerably, with dating apps, fleeting connections, and more fluid ideas of commitment changing how relationships are understood.

Shenoy, however, is not trying to rewrite these stories for the present. By calling them prequels, she places them firmly in the past and allows them to retain the rhythms and assumptions of the worlds in which her earlier novels were conceived. The result is an uncomplicated, nostalgic return to a gentler kind of romantic fiction—one where love may be complicated, but the storytelling rarely is.