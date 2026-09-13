A saint among the sultans

In Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya: Beloved of God, historian and Sufi scholar Raziuddin Aquil brings together history, philosophy and anecdote to reconstruct the life and times of one of the Chishti tradition’s most influential saints. Drawing extensively on primary sources, including Fawa’id-ul-Fu’ad, the compilation of Nizamuddin’s discourses recorded by his disciple, Amir Hasan Sijzi, Aquil traces the saint’s journey from Badaun to Delhi, his initiation into the Sufi path under Sufi leader Baba Farid, and his emergence as one of the city’s most sought-after spiritual guides.

Aquil situates Nizamuddin within the distinguished Chishti lineage of Khwaja Muinuddin Chishti and Qutbuddin Bakhtiyar Kaki. Born into a Sayyid family in Badaun and raised by his mother, Bibi Zulaikha, after his father’s early death, Nizamuddin moved to Delhi in pursuit of learning. Though trained in Islamic jurisprudence, his encounter with Baba Farid set him on the Sufi path. He would later emerge as Delhi’s foremost spiritual guide, attracting disciples, scholars, poets and ordinary people alike.