The emperor of controversies

In an India where the Mughals are getting written out of textbooks, there is no Mughal more controversial than Aurangzeb. Just a mention of this man—the sixth and last of the great Mughals, after which the dynasty went into a decline—and there is instant polarisation. For a vast number of Hindutva proponents, Aurangzeb was a bigot, a destroyer of temples and an oppressor of Hindus. For many Muslims, especially those affiliated to Muslim nationalist organisations such as the All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Aurangzeb was a hero, a crusader for Islam.

The truth, according to historian Munis D Faruqui in Aurangzeb ‘Alamgir and the Mughal Empire, is far more complicated. Faruqui sets out to explore varied aspects of Aurangzeb’s life and times across the three parts of this book, in a format which does not quite conform to the more predictable structure of a biography. Aurangzeb ‘Alamgir, instead, looks at its subject through different lenses, ranging from his political and administrative views, to his ideas on spirituality and religion, to the differing ways in which he was perceived by others, both within his lifetime and beyond. Faruqui writes: “He emerges as a man of many contradictions: he loved his children, but he also feared and mistrusted them…; he was generous and loyal to those who served him, but he was also a demanding and harsh taskmaster; as he aged he grew increasingly humble and self-effacing, but he remained given to prideful and angry outbursts; in his private life he was devoted to Hanafi Sunni Islam, but he did not impose his beliefs on his subjects…”