Survivor’s Guilt and Sisterly Silence in Sian Hughes’ Tale of a Daddy’s Girl

In No Such Thing as Monday, Sian Hughes, whose earlier novel Pearl was longlisted for the 2023 Booker Prize, spins a tale that has the reader so engrossed, they will need to shake themselves out of the book-induced reverie at the end.

It’s not a new tale, of a dysfunctional family headed by a violent bully, but Hughes plays her story like a fine-tuned violin, making the most evocative music emerge from it.

Narrated in the first person by the younger Cartwright daughter Stephanie/Steffie, the novel gives us a remarkably dry-eyed, unsentimental account of how she stumbles upon her dead father when she comes to his house to give him lunch. After which we move in non-linear fashion along with Steffie as she opens a Pandora’s Box of recollections, and learn about her father, Stan Cartwright, who arranged fights (dogfights, cockfights, fights between men) at the local bar and men’s club.