The elegant wit of understatement

What inspired you to write Moms, and why this title?

I experienced motherhood in a more laissez-faire way than it is done now, and wasn’t prepared for all that it involved when I became a mother 15 years ago. Moms began with an immersion in the world around contemporary motherhood, and I was fascinated not in the abstract but in the social world built around it. I had the title first, as I wanted to write not about one woman’s experience, but rather an entire ecosystem. The story and words came later.

Facade is a central theme of Moms. There is a contrast between the life Radhika is living and what she projects on Instagram. What drew you to this gap?

The gap is one of the defining conditions of modern life, and applies to everyone. Happiness is, in my opinion, an ephemeral feeling which is a by-product of a life well lived, where we navigate responsibility, pain, constraints, drudgery and so on. But those happy moments are now amplified to the exclusion of all that goes into getting there. I think that gap is one of the defining conditions of contemporary life. Radhika is not cynically inventing a false life. She is trying to project it, even to herself, as something more enviable, so that it is more bearable.