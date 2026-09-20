The secret pulse of plants

At a time when environmental thinkers are re-examining humanity’s relationship with the natural world, The Man Who Made Plants Write feels unexpectedly contemporary. In this selection from Abyakta (The Unsaid, 1922), translated by Sumana Roy, readers encounter the Bengali scientist and polymath Jagadish Chandra Bose (1858-1937), whose work ranged from radio and microwave research to plant physiology. Educated in Calcutta, Cambridge and London, Bose brought international scientific training to colonial India while remaining deeply committed to Bengali intellectual life. His lifelong advocacy of science in Bangla reflected a belief that knowledge should be accessible beyond elite academic circles. More than a literary rediscovery, the volume reveals a thinker equally at home in experiment, observation and reflection.

Some of the collection’s most memorable essays arise from Bose’s engagement with the natural world. Seeds, saplings and trees inhabit pages not simply as specimens but as living presences, bound to larger cycles of growth and renewal. In The Plant’s Story, the Story of Plants, published in Bengali titled Gachher Katha, he writes: “Seeds are a tree’s eggs; the tree’s babies are sleeping inside its seeds.” The earth, meanwhile, receives them “like a mother.” The language occasionally leans towards sentiment, yet it is grounded in close observation and wonder. Elsewhere, describing a plant’s response to injury, Bose wryly remarks that although a schoolmaster’s cane may have produced a few High Court judges, “all kinds of injury stunt growth.” He moves characteristically from experiment to reflection, using the behaviour of plants to illuminate broader questions about life and nurture.