Books

Ian McEwan’s ‘ragbag’ of essays becomes ‘Between Books,’ a new nonfiction journey

McEwan has written a new introduction for “Between Books,” which includes material both published before and never published before.
Ian McEwan, British novelist and screenwriter, gestures as he speaks to press during an interview in London, Friday, Sept. 12, 2025.
Ian McEwan, British novelist and screenwriter, gestures as he speaks to press during an interview in London, Friday, Sept. 12, 2025.(File Photo | AP)
Associated Press
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NEW YORK: After a decades-long run as one of the world's most acclaimed novelists, Ian McEwan has compiled his occasional nonfiction into a full-length book.

McEwan's essay and speech collection "Between Books” will be published next spring, May 25, Alfred A. Knopf announced Wednesday. It is the first full-length work of nonfiction by the author of “Atonement,” “The Innocent,” the Booker Prize -winning “Amsterdam” and many other novels. (In 2019, the British author released a brief work of nonfiction, “Science.”)

“Between Books” includes everything from “intimate personal recollection to bold intellectual enquiry,” according to Knopf. McEwan has written a new introduction for “Between Books,” which includes material both published before and never published before.

“'Between Books' is an intimate record of a great mind wrestling with the contours of his own life and all the themes and questions that inform his masterworks: the nature of truth and love, the human hunger for meaning and knowledge, the mysteries of the soul,” Knopf Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Jordan Pavlin said in a statement.

McEwan, 78, said in a statement that for his upcoming book he “started out contemplating a ragbag of disparate pieces and ended up with what I hope is an emotional and intellectual journey.”

Ian McEwan
essays
Between Books

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