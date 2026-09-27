From rebellion to reconciliation

Of the country’s seven Northeastern states, Mizoram can today proudly claim to be ranked as the most peaceful in the region. Unlike Manipur and Nagaland, which continue to witness violence and incidents of armed insurgency, Mizoram has been free of any conflict for four decades and is widely acknowledged to be remarkably stable.
But it was not always so. For two decades—from the mid-60s to mid-80s—the state was in the grip of an unending cycle of armed conflict as clashes between Mizo insurgents and the Indian armed forces were a regular feature. It was only in 1986 that the state emerged from this prolonged spell of violence with the signing of the historic Mizoram Peace Accord, transforming the state from one of the most disturbed regions into perhaps the most peaceful state in the Union. What makes the Mizoram case particularly special is that the armed separatist movement eventually gave way to the acceptance of the Indian Constitution and the country’s electoral processes.
The journey from sustained insurgency to sustained peace was not an easy one. It hit numerous roadblocks as weeks and months of negotiations often ended in an impasse, resulting in a return to violent conflict. The trajectory from armed conflict, led by the Mizo National Front (MNF), to the signing of the Peace Accord has been chronicled in great detail in Zoramthanga’s memoir, From Guerrilla Fighter to Chief Minister. The book is a first-hand account of the MNF’s underground years by someone who was a close confidant of the Mizo leader Laldenga and played a key role in the separatist movement as well as the peace negotiations.
The book is a riveting read as it details how a movement aimed at the preservation of the language, culture and identity of the Mizo people gradually evolved into a homegrown political party—the Mizo National Front—whose mandate was to establish “an independent government, free from India’s control”. This declaration of independence was followed by the establishment of an underground government with a formal institutional structure, including a legislature, a judicial branch and an executive. At the same time, the Mizo National Army was set up and trained in jungle warfare for deployment in its armed struggle.
Equally engrossing are the chapters in which Zoramthanga describes how the underground government headquarters acquired a life of its own over the years. Besides armed training, regular classes were conducted in general knowledge, world history, and social studies, while the fighters were also trained in public relations. Sports like football, volleyball and badminton were part of the daily routine to ensure that the combatants did not fall prey to homesickness. “Games and recreational activities”, according to the author, “proved to be the most effective antidote.”
Zoramthanga also presents a fascinating account of how the MNF leadership reached out to Pakistan and China for arms and safe sanctuaries when it became clear that “there was no hope of success without the active support of foreign governments.” Pakistan and China were happy to oblige. While China provided both arms and training to the Mizo rebels, Islamabad allowed the MNF to set up its headquarters in the Chittagong Hill Tracts in East Pakistan, now Bangladesh. The chapters on how arms were procured and smuggled, armed operations planned and executed, the clandestine border crossings and the interminable trek through dense jungles by the MNF combatants read like an adventure story.
Zoramthanga presents a fascinating account of how the MNF reached out to Pakistan and China for arms and safe sanctuaries in the hope of “the active support of foreign governments.”
After battling it out for years, there was a gradual realisation that the MNF’s underground movement was unlikely to achieve its objective of an independent Mizoram. This, combined with pressure from the Mizo people, prompted the MNF leadership to initiate peace negotiations with the Indian government. These talks, which ultimately culminated in the Peace Accord, stretched over years as both sides sought to drive a hard bargain. Besides, the MNF also had to contend with a change of governments at the Centre during this period and deal with different Prime Ministers—from Indira Gandhi, Morarji Desai, Charan Singh to Rajiv Gandhi. Though the process was long and tedious, it eventually paved the way for much-needed peace which has endured over the years.
Zoramthanga’s account of the years spent underground, the battles waged and the journey to achieving peace is admittedly engrossing, but the book is not without flaws. It is a partisan and one-sided account of the Mizo struggle for independence. The use of arms by the insurgents is justified, while the forceful crackdown by the Indian security forces is seen to be excessive. The book could have also benefited from some editing, as the narrative tends to be long and meandering, going back and forth in time. The unnecessary focus on micro-details—every river crossed, every meal consumed, and every village that offered them protection—tends to impede the flow of the story.
And finally, the title of the book, From Guerrilla Fighter to Chief Minister, can be misleading. Zoramthanga’s account of the underground movement and the shift from rebellion to reconciliation is well etched, but there are no details of his tenure as chief minister. He served three terms as chief minister, from 1998 to 2008 and from 2018 to 2023, but the reader is left in the dark about Zoramthanga’s transition from a guerrilla fighter to an upholder of constitutional norms. The book ends with the signing of the Peace Accord and the heroic welcome accorded to Laldenga and the returning Mizo underground forces.