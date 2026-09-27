From rebellion to reconciliation

Of the country’s seven Northeastern states, Mizoram can today proudly claim to be ranked as the most peaceful in the region. Unlike Manipur and Nagaland, which continue to witness violence and incidents of armed insurgency, Mizoram has been free of any conflict for four decades and is widely acknowledged to be remarkably stable.

But it was not always so. For two decades—from the mid-60s to mid-80s—the state was in the grip of an unending cycle of armed conflict as clashes between Mizo insurgents and the Indian armed forces were a regular feature. It was only in 1986 that the state emerged from this prolonged spell of violence with the signing of the historic Mizoram Peace Accord, transforming the state from one of the most disturbed regions into perhaps the most peaceful state in the Union. What makes the Mizoram case particularly special is that the armed separatist movement eventually gave way to the acceptance of the Indian Constitution and the country’s electoral processes.