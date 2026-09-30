Shivani Sibal’s Moms peels back the hidden realities of Delhi’s elite mothers

“Money may not buy happiness, but I’d rather cry in a Jaguar than on a bus.”

This famous quote, attributed to French novelist Françoise Sagan, has been endlessly repackaged online with the Jaguar replaced by a Lamborghini or a Mercedes. The joke rests on the idea that if you must be unhappy, you might as well be unhappy in comfort and luxury. But does money ease life’s harder parts, or simply make the pain more comfortable?

In her sophomore novel, Moms (HarperCollins), writer Shivani Sibal looks beyond the polished surfaces of Delhi’s elite circles to ask what happens when a life that appears to have everything is not, in fact, everything. The story unfolds in the gap between a life that looks perfect on paper and in Instagram images — and the life being lived inside it.

Moms revolves around Radhika Khanna, a privileged Delhi housewife married to a successful and powerful lawyer, with designer clothes, a luxurious home in Jor Bagh, money and social standing that suggest an enviable existence. Yet behind the carefully assembled picture of having it all is a marriage shaped by control, loneliness and rules.