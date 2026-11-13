India slips five places to 28th in global climate performance index

India has slipped five places to 28th in the Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) 2027, scoring 60.85 points and retaining an overall medium rating, according to a report released by Germanwatch and the NewClimate Institute recently.
India was ranked 23rd in the previous edition. The latest assessment recognises the country’s expansion of non-fossil electricity capacity and progress in energy efficiency, but flags continued dependence on coal, constraints in integrating renewable energy into the grid and the absence of a comprehensive, time-bound national energy transition roadmap.
The report says India received medium ratings in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, energy use and climate policy, while renewable energy received a low overall rating, despite a high rating for its trend indicator.
The CCPI monitors climate mitigation efforts in 64 countries and the European Union, together accounting for more than 90% of global greenhouse gas emissions. No country secured an overall very high rating, leaving the first three positions vacant. Denmark ranked fourth, followed by Lithuania and Luxembourg.
Renewable energy growth, but grid constraints
One of India’s significant achievements is that non-fossil sources accounted for 50% of its installed electricity capacity in June 2025, ahead of its earlier 2030 target. However, installed capacity does not automatically translate into electricity generation or the displacement of fossil fuels. The report highlights constraints in grid flexibility and the operation of conventional power plants that limit the integration of renewable electricity.
Citing estimates from energy think tank Ember, the report says India curtailed 2.3 terawatt-hours (TWh) of solar generation between late May and December 2025 to maintain grid security.
It calls for coordinated investment in transmission networks, energy storage, demand flexibility and more flexible power plant operations to ensure that renewable electricity can be used when available. The report also recognises progress in electric vehicles, industrial efficiency programmes and appliance standards. India’s Carbon Credit Trading Scheme had assigned emissions-intensity targets to 490 industrial entities since January 2026. However, experts identified gaps in the coverage and enforcement of building energy codes and in compliance with appliance standards in informal markets. By August 2026, urban rail connectivity covered 26 cities, but the report notes calls for more affordable bus services, improved service quality and greater support for walking and cycling.
Coal remains central to electricity supply
The report identifies continued dependence on domestic coal as a major challenge to India’s transition. Imports of crude oil, natural gas and some coal also leave the country vulnerable to international supply disruptions. It calls for time-bound pathways to reduce dependence on coal, oil and gas, along with tighter limits on new fossil fuel infrastructure.
Some experts also advocate a commitment to avoid new coal development during the current decade, while others stress the need to account for India’s rising electricity demand and development requirements. The report says India’s net-zero emissions target for 2070 provides a long-term direction but does not constitute a comprehensive roadmap for phasing down fossil fuels. It notes that India’s climate policy framework includes national missions, State Action Plans on Climate Change and its 2035 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC). However, experts call for funded implementation plans, measurable milestones beyond 2035 and transparent accountability.
The report also highlights the need to coordinate policies across ministries, states and municipalities. Renewable-rich states require adequate transmission capacity and system flexibility, while coal-dependent regions need economic diversification, worker support and measures to address the fiscal consequences of the energy transition.
Countering the criticism, an official from the Union Environment Ministry has maintained that India’s climate actions are guided by its development priorities and energy needs. “The government has also maintained that coal continues to play a role in ensuring energy security and meeting the country’s electricity demand.”
In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh had previously said, “The government does not recognise any external ranking as a basis for domestic policy formulation, as India’s climate actions are guided by nationally determined priorities and developmental needs.” The CCPI assesses countries across four categories: greenhouse gas emissions, renewable energy, energy use and climate policy. GHG emissions account for 40% of the overall score, while renewable energy, energy use and climate policy each account for 20%. The assessment uses 14 indicators. These include current emissions levels and trends, per-capita emissions compared with a pathway compatible with keeping warming well below 2 degree Celsius, the compatibility of 2035 emissions targets, renewable energy’s share of total primary energy supply, energy consumption and the compatibility of national energy targets with climate pathways.
Climate policy is assessed separately through national and international climate policy indicators. This component draws on an annual survey of climate and energy experts from non-governmental organisations, universities and think tanks within the countries assessed. According to the report, 80 per cent of the assessment is based on quantitative data from sources including the International Energy Agency, PRIMAP, the Food and Agriculture Organization and national greenhouse gas inventories submitted to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. The remaining 20 per cent comes from the annual expert assessment, involving around 500 climate and energy experts worldwide.
Climate ambition and implementation
India’s NDC focuses on reducing emissions intensity relative to gross domestic product. The report notes that this commitment is distinct from an absolute reduction in emissions, with experts differing on the feasibility and timing of adopting stronger absolute emissions goals. It recommends expanding clean electrification beyond transport, particularly in industry, freight and cooking, to reduce fossil fuel dependence while supporting energy security and competitiveness.