India slips five places to 28th in global climate performance index

India has slipped five places to 28th in the Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) 2027, scoring 60.85 points and retaining an overall medium rating, according to a report released by Germanwatch and the NewClimate Institute recently.

India was ranked 23rd in the previous edition. The latest assessment recognises the country’s expansion of non-fossil electricity capacity and progress in energy efficiency, but flags continued dependence on coal, constraints in integrating renewable energy into the grid and the absence of a comprehensive, time-bound national energy transition roadmap.

The report says India received medium ratings in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, energy use and climate policy, while renewable energy received a low overall rating, despite a high rating for its trend indicator.

The CCPI monitors climate mitigation efforts in 64 countries and the European Union, together accounting for more than 90% of global greenhouse gas emissions. No country secured an overall very high rating, leaving the first three positions vacant. Denmark ranked fourth, followed by Lithuania and Luxembourg.

Renewable energy growth, but grid constraints

One of India’s significant achievements is that non-fossil sources accounted for 50% of its installed electricity capacity in June 2025, ahead of its earlier 2030 target. However, installed capacity does not automatically translate into electricity generation or the displacement of fossil fuels. The report highlights constraints in grid flexibility and the operation of conventional power plants that limit the integration of renewable electricity.

Citing estimates from energy think tank Ember, the report says India curtailed 2.3 terawatt-hours (TWh) of solar generation between late May and December 2025 to maintain grid security.