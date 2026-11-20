Nestled in the picturesque hilly landscape of Sogliano al Rubicone, a town in northern Italy, the area could easily be mistaken for a series of rolling hills dotted with lush greenery. Yet, beneath this serene facade lies a sophisticated integrated waste management facility.

Located at the foothills of the northern Apennines, close to the coastal city of Rimini, the facility resembles a green hill. However, upon closer inspection of one of its slopes, one can see a network of interconnected steel pipelines running alongside conical shrubs and grassy fields. This maze of steel pipes, a small processing plant that emits clean smoke on the opposite side of the slope, long concrete staircases leading to the green landfill sites and conveyor belts are among the man-made structures that distinguish the facility from the neighbouring hills.

Welcome to the integrated landfill management site in northern Italy, operated by Sogliano Ambiente. At the base of the landfill, multiple segregation and recycling centres process around 80 per cent of the waste arriving at the site, allowing it to be reused or recycled and significantly reducing the volume of waste before final disposal. The most remarkable aspect is that the company does not view a landfill merely as a dumping ground. Instead, it operates as an integrated industrial complex where waste disposal, material recovery, including plastics, glass, metal, wood and textiles, organic waste treatment, biogas generation, electricity production and leachate treatment are all interconnected. The facility processes 40,000 tonne of waste annually.