Nestled in the picturesque hilly landscape of Sogliano al Rubicone, a town in northern Italy, the area could easily be mistaken for a series of rolling hills dotted with lush greenery. Yet, beneath this serene facade lies a sophisticated integrated waste management facility.
Located at the foothills of the northern Apennines, close to the coastal city of Rimini, the facility resembles a green hill. However, upon closer inspection of one of its slopes, one can see a network of interconnected steel pipelines running alongside conical shrubs and grassy fields. This maze of steel pipes, a small processing plant that emits clean smoke on the opposite side of the slope, long concrete staircases leading to the green landfill sites and conveyor belts are among the man-made structures that distinguish the facility from the neighbouring hills.
Welcome to the integrated landfill management site in northern Italy, operated by Sogliano Ambiente. At the base of the landfill, multiple segregation and recycling centres process around 80 per cent of the waste arriving at the site, allowing it to be reused or recycled and significantly reducing the volume of waste before final disposal. The most remarkable aspect is that the company does not view a landfill merely as a dumping ground. Instead, it operates as an integrated industrial complex where waste disposal, material recovery, including plastics, glass, metal, wood and textiles, organic waste treatment, biogas generation, electricity production and leachate treatment are all interconnected. The facility processes 40,000 tonne of waste annually.
“The green landfills represent only 20 per cent of all the waste that has arrived here over the past three decades, as the rest is reused and recycled,” explained Michele Benvenuti, manager of Sogliano Ambiente. Landfill management operations began in the 1990s.
He further explained that every 50-60 metre, a layer of 2-3 metre of soil is added to accelerate the decomposition process, followed by another layer of waste, which is then covered with soil to facilitate the growth of grass. Additionally, a network of pipelines collects leachate and methane gas, transporting them to a facility that converts the methane into energy. The captured methane, sourced from landfills, wastewater treatment plants and industrial waste, undergoes cleaning to remove impurities before being converted into usable energy or fuel. The site houses several units, including composting facilities, compressed biogas units and a waste-to-energy plant for electricity generation. The biogas plant generates 15 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity, while methane and other waste contribute an additional 9 million kWh. Organic waste is also converted into biofertilisers. The company’s zero-waste approach, implemented in a controlled manner, has turned the operation into a profitable business. Last year, it paid around €9 million to the municipality through landfill-related fees and dividends, which are used to support local public services.
Sogliano’s approach of recovering more resources while managing residual waste in a controlled manner has successfully transformed landfill operations into a profit-generating business. This offers a valuable lesson for cities like Delhi, which are struggling to manage their towering mountains of garbage.
Delhi’s challenges
Delhi’s three major landfills — Ghazipur (commissioned in 1984), Bhalswa (1994) and Okhla (1996) — are situated in densely populated metropolitan areas. As of 2019, an estimated 28 million metric tonne of legacy waste were accumulated at these sites. Surrounding them are large residential areas, roads and commercial hubs, all of which bear the consequences of inadequate waste management. The absence of scientific and de-centralised processing facilities has resulted in dust, foul odours, fires and harmful emissions, adversely affecting residents. Each of these sites spans 50-70 acre.
Originally located on the outskirts of the city, these landfills have now become integral to urban life. Regular fires erupt at the sites, exacerbating air pollution, while leachate from the waste threatens to contaminate the nearby Yamuna and affects surrounding industries and residential areas. Periodically, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) issues directives for improved waste management practices. Experts argue that when these landfills were established, city planners failed to anticipate the challenges of managing them in the future. Over the past three decades, successive city governments have pledged to address the mounting waste crisis, yet have largely blamed their predecessors for the continuing problem, allowing the height of the landfill mounds to keep increasing. Delhi generates approximately 13,862 tonne of waste per day (TPD) but has the capacity to process only 7,741 TPD, resulting in a shortfall of around 6,121 TPD. Without a significant expansion of processing capacity, it could take another decade to properly manage the existing landfills.
The government claims to have made progress, stating that nearly 70 per cent of the waste has been bio-mined, segregated and processed. Diwakar, a senior official in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said, “We have a plan to match our daily waste generation with processing capacity within the next three years.” However, simply increasing processing capacity will not resolve the crisis unless an integrated waste management system is established near the landfills. At present, existing processing facilities are located too far from these sites, making waste segregation and transportation time-consuming and resource-intensive.
(The author was in Italy to attend ECOMONDO 2026)